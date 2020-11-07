FIRTH – The Firth School District announced via Facebook that they will be doing online hybrid courses on November 23 and 24 to allow time to completely sanitize the schools in preparation for flu season as well as cleaning all surfaces to prevent any contract spreading of covid-19.
In Superintendent Basil Morris’ message states, “I want to personally thank the community for their reasonable and responsible behavior during this unique school year. It is because of you, all we have been able to give our students a normal start to the year. Our desire as a district is to make the few minor changes to help us to continue to have in person classes and activities. Thanks again for all your support and your great children!”
The message rings out as Firth continues to provide full in-class school for the students as well as providing athletic opportunities for the students as well as other extracurricular activities. The two days of online learning will provide the district the entire week of Thanksgiving to thoroughly clean each of the schools. The students will return to the classroom on the following Monday after the Thanksgiving break with freshly cleaned schools.
In the previous school year, Firth had to take special school closure days due to a large infection of students and staff with the flu, with the school dropping in the lower 80-percentages for attendance. They were one of a handful of districts that went through shutdowns regarding ailment leading to absences. The district is taking extra mitigating actions to prevent an issue like that arising during the current covid pandemic.