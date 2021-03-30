FIRTH – The Firth School District announced that it will be seeking a plant facilities levy in May that would request $400,000 per year for the next 10 years, according to a post made by Firth Superintendent Basil Morris.
Firth currently has a supplemental levy for $300,000 per year and a plant facilities levy that will expire that totaled $95,000 per year. Morris plans to roll the two together for a total increase of $5,000 to the taxpayer if it passes, but would be an overall drop in taxes because of current rates — for every $100,000 of taxable property value, the reduction would be from $167 to $163 a year.
“The purpose of the levy is to allow the district to acquire, purchase or improve a school site or sites; to build a school house or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel, or repair any existing buildings; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities, and other purposes authorized by Idaho Code §§ 33-901 and 33-1102,” as per Idaho Code, Morris said.
In the posting, Morris posted a frequently asked questions section for members of the public to see exactly what the plant facilities levy would be used for as well as the reason for requesting it.
The estimated total cost of all of the repairs that have been identified for the district spike upward of $2 million with the maintenance costs of $400,000 per year, reaching the total of nearly $4 million by the end of the laundry list of items.
Each of the schools have identified issues that need to be fixed, some that will get them back into compliance with ADA and state inspectors.
“As a district we want to make a long-term plan to support the growth of our district, and maintain our building using a financially responsible outlook,” Morris stated in his FAQ. The current list can be seen on the district website and is noted as not being a comprehensive list. The committee identified the items and have a plan in progress for tackling each of the projects accordingly.
The levy election will be held on May 18, and will require a 55% yes vote to pass. Morris has listed his email for anyone in the community that has questions or concerns about the proposed levy.