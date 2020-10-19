FIRTH – Firth School District 59 held its monthly board of trustees meeting on Thursday, and for the most part, it was simply business as usual as they went through their agenda.
One of the most interesting items was when the board went to the public comment portion of the meeting and Amy Jolley was present to ask the board several questions.
She first questioned the need for a harvest break in the fall and asked about the number of students that actually were needed to assist with the potato harvest and whether it needed to be two weeks in length.
“In the fall, we have Labor Day weekend, which with the four-day week, now lasts four days, we then have harvest break for two weeks and then Thanksgiving break for another week,” Jolley said. “Then we take two weeks for the holiday break and the kids go back to school for an extended time before a week off for spring break. Might it not be more prudent to shift some of the days off in the fall to the spring or just do away with the harvest break if there are not a lot of students that are needed for the harvest.”
Jolley went on to state that she isn't against the harvest break, only that it seemed that the students were having to spend a lot of time getting back into the swing of things with so many breaks in the fall and the spring then becomes a long, tough grind for them.
Superintendent Basil Morris assured Jolley that they would begin looking at the situation and would report on it at a future board meeting.
The board then went through some informational items, most of which concerned only the board members such as training for the superintendent goals for the board on Nov. 18, the possibility of the board retreat in January for a work session, the next board meeting was now set for A.W. Johnson Elementary School in November.
There was also some discussion of the CIP and SWIP programs and the CARES Act Funding.