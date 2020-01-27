BLACKFOOT — Helping young people to overcome life’s challenges was the focus of an appearance by motivational speaker Kate Fitzsimons during an assembly in front of Blackfoot High School students Monday morning.
Fitzsimons’ website spells out her approach on its home page: “Reducing teen anxiety through building their ‘response-ability’ to challenges in life.”
She focused on teens dealing with the tough challenges they face through their ability to respond appropriately, with a positive attitude.
“Having to deal with the unexpected can be very unwanted,” Fitzsimons said. “Each one of us will face setbacks in our lives. Life is going to sucker punch you again and again and again.”
She said resilience involves being committed to getting back up.
In her high school years, she faced the stresses of friendship challenges, school work, and social pressures and responded with negative behaviors. She became anorexic to gain control over her life.
The biggest challenge the Australian-born Fitzsimons said she has faced in her life came in 2012, when her sister Nicole died in a violent motorcycle accident while on an overseas trip. Her response was negative at first, but she turned that around and launched a charitable foundation in her sister’s memory. She rebuilt her life inside and out, going from being anorexic to competing in and winning fitness competitions.
“The unthinkable became the new reality,” Fitzsimons said.
She referred to a quote from Austrian neurologist, psychologist, and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl.
“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
She spoke of another Holocaust survivor she’d met, who describes himself as the “happiest man in the world” despite losing his entire family, all through a positive approach.
“If he can do that, every single one of us can,” Fitzsimons said.
She said the Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation is meant to contribute to the healing of the world, encouraging young people to be safe, not taking dangerous risks.
“Outlook determines outcome,” she said of carrying a positive attitude in meeting challenges. “You can’t always change circumstances, but you can always change thought. My response is my choice. It’s a choice in perspective. We need to stop the blame game, because the only person that blame punishes is you.”
Fitzsimons told the students to accept what reality is and make peace with it.
The brain has a negative bias, but the brain can be taught to change that bias, she added, through the “three Rs to ‘response-ability’” — 1) recognize, separating facts from thoughts; 2) reflect, asking whether negative thoughts are useful in bringing a person closer to their goal and the person they want to be; 3) redirect, changing negative thoughts into positive ones.
Young people can’t be hesitant to reach out when they think they have to turn things around by themselves, she said.
“Ask yourselves the question, ‘Who can I ask for help?’” Fitzsimons said.
Adding one simple word — “yet” — to the end of any negative statement can be a game-changer in redirecting attitudes, she said, such as “I don’t know how to do these things ... yet.”
“It’s all a choice every one of us can make,” Fitzsimons said. “Choose to be the change you want in the world.”