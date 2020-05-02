WAPELLO — It was a good thing Anthony Peterson was wearing sunglasses late Friday afternoon. His eyes might have been more moist than he would want to let on. And in his mind, person after person in vehicle after vehicle was “in trouble.”
As he prepares to leave his position as principal at Wapello Elementary School to take the principal’s job at Stalker Elementary in Blackfoot, staff and patrons in Wapello came up with a creative way to say goodbye during the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-by parade in front of the school.
“We have to get creative to do this, don’t we?” said fifth grade teacher Lanae Porter as she waited inside a classic Chevy Chevelle convertible with its top down at a nearby church building before the parade began, led by two Blackfoot Police units and a Blackfoot Fire Department truck. “With Anthony, it’s always been about putting the kids first. People really appreciate that.”
There were about 75 vehicles winding their way around the church by the time the parade started. Peterson was waiting at the school with family and some staff before the sirens from the police and fire units started wailing, and he didn’t know what he was in for until he started seeing the vehicles following the emergency vehicles on the east end of the school.
The smile on his face was wide. He pointed at everyone he could as they passed by, joking by saying “you are in such big trouble” with a laugh.
School secretary Lori Cronquist, who thought up the idea for the parade with PTA president Chantell Gardner helping to pull it all together, said she didn’t know what to expect before the parade, anticipating perhaps 20 vehicles. The turnout from a school of around 240 students exceeded her expectations.
“We’re sad to be losing him, he’s a great principal,” Gardner said. “My own kids have had him as principal for a while now. They’re very fond of him. This is a community that has quite a family feel to it. He’s been a very good role model.”
Peterson has been with the Blackfoot School District for 23 years, with five years as principal at Wapello and two years as an instructional coach.
“I am completely overwhelmed,” Peterson said when the festivities were over. “These people went to such great lengths. Go Timberwolves.”