FIRTH — Ford Call enjoys the comfort of the sun room at his rural home which sits along Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Firth.
It was a good place to sit and visit for over an hour Tuesday afternoon as he reflected on his life experiences, nearing his 100th birthday.
Near the end of the visit, he referenced a quote from Theodor Seuss Geisel — also known as Dr. Seuss — as he grew even more reflective on his life.
“How did it get so late so soon? It’s nighttime before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn.”
“Where did 100 years go?” Call asked. Falling back on a sharp sense of humor, he added, “I’m thankful I’m still partly sane.”
He noted that he’s healthy enough to enjoy life and his children. He reflects on good times he’s had with two companions in his life.
“They were both great women,” Call said.
Call will turn 100 years old Sunday. An open house will be held to celebrate on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wapello church building, 337 N. 200 E. Light refreshments will be served with a request of no gifts, they just want family, friends, and acquaintances to come by and say happy birthday.
Call was born in Chesterfield, north of Bancroft, the son of Sidney and Amy Irene Call. They moved to the Firth area when he was quite young. He started out going to school in Wapello until it was determined his residence was closer to Kimball, so he went to school there in the eighth grade. He graduated from Firth High School in 1938.
He went to Utah State University for two or three semesters, then served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas-Louisiana mission, mostly in Texas in the Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Amarillo areas.
His first marriage was to his high school sweetheart, Elna Sorensen. They lived in the Firth area before he was drafted into the Army in 1943. He took basic training at Camp Roberts in California before shipping out from Fort Lewis to the Philippines in World War II.
“I was never called up to do any fighting, but we could hear the bombs from where we were at,” Call said.
His unit was in training for an invasion of Japan. He remembered playing checkers when word came that the United States had dropped an atomic bomb.
“We were sure we wouldn’t have to participate after that,” he said. “We just went with the flow. You try not to think of the bad things.”
He said the Japanese citizens were humble toward American soldiers after that.
“They would bow to us. They were great,” he added.
Call was sent back to Fort Lewis, where he was discharged. He came back home and worked in a clothing store the first winter, then he tried to decide what to do between schooling or farming. His father wanted him to go into farming, offering to sell him part of his farm with 80 acres to start.
He ran a dairy for many years with around 120 head of Holsteins before a farmhand accidentally fed some toxic chemicals to his cows, ruining the herd. He went on to farm about 600 acres in Rockford, going back and forth regularly between there and his home in Firth before he sold that farm and just farmed in Firth.
His first wife passed away when she was 52. He remarried his second wife, Carol, a year later and they were married close to 45 years. She passed away in September 2018.
He carries pictures of his two loves in a smartphone and is eager to show them off.
Call served on the school board at Firth for 12 years. He’s also served on the Bingham County Planning and Zoning board as well as the board of the Blackfoot Canal Company.
As he was asked to reflect on his experiences, he grew emotional as he remembered his second wife.
“I miss her very much,” Call said. “We were together so long, just the two of us. I changed from being the caregiver to being the one being taken care of. Life moves on, things don’t stay the same.”
When asked about the progress he’s seen in his life, he remembers the days of no electricity, when the present Highway 91 was just a gravel road. He remembers when his church was warmed by potbellied stoves. He remembers outdoor privies. He remembers children amusing themselves with spinning tops, playing a lot of marbles.
“It’s altogether different now,” Call said. “The winters used to be a lot more severe. You rode to school on covered sleighs pulled by horses.”
He remembers the winter of 1949 as being particularly fierce, with deep snow all over the fields, snow piled so high on the main road outside his home that all he could see was the smokestacks of the big trucks passing by when the snow was pushed away.
For his age, he said, he’s in pretty good health. He showed his sense of humor again when asked if he had any secret to his longevity.
“The one thing is that I haven’t died yet,” he said with a wry smile. “I have good doctors. There are more modern methods of taking care of people. There’s no magic formula. I’ve gotten a lot of help from above. I stay positive. I have a loving family, that counts for a lot. I’m not the only person who’s lived this long. I’m thankful I’m still here.
“I have no complaints. Life has been good.”