BLACKFOOT — A few of the visitors to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Tuesday came from farther distances away than most others.
Martin Langels and his daughter Ida live an hour south of Stockholm, Sweden. They were sitting in the west end of the covered grandstand section at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, watching some roping in the arena, and along with them was Gudron Kristine Tjonnhaug Semons from Telemark, Norway.
Semons is married to a man from Pocatello, and the three were visiting with her mother-in-law and taking in the sights and sounds of the fair while a friend was competing in the arena.
Martin said he trains horses and takes pictures of them, so he knows his way around horses although they’re looked upon a bit differently there than they are here in the American west.
“It’s a lot to take in, we need more than one day,” he said as they watched the competition and took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the fair.
Ida does show jumping herself and plans to study natural science.
Semons said she lived in the United States with her husband for four years and studied to be a veterinary technician at the College of Southern Idaho, but the couple lives in Norway again now. She said she’s been coming to the states since 1985.
Martin said the western heritage and history makes up the biggest difference between the Swedish and American cultures.
“We don’t train and work with cows the way you do here,” he said. “There aren’t that many people to work with horses there. For me, the closest person I have to help with horses is two to three hours away, and it’s a team deal in order to help each other out. Here, you have help everywhere.”
Semons also said the culture is very different when it comes to horses in Norway.
“Horses here have a job,” she said. “In Norway, they’re more like pets. They don’t serve a purpose the same way they do here.”
Martin said there is a tremendous difference in the surroundings where he comes from with the vastness of the open range in the American west.
Semons said her husband was enjoying the fishing while he was here more than visiting the fair.
When asked for their final thoughts on what they’d seen and experienced at the fair, they gave thumbs up for the food.