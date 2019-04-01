SHELLEY – In December 2018, an announcement came out of Shelley High School that shook the foundations of the high school — Principal Eric Lords had resigned when there were some accounting issues found during a routine audit.
There was also news of a suspension and ultimate dismissal of a high school secretary because the bank statements did not match with invoicing of expenditures.
Less than a week later, it was reported that there was no money missing, it was simply some expenditures and the resulting application of funds to cover those expenditures had been coded in a less-than-satisfactory manner and a complete audit was called for by the Shelley school board and Superintendent Bryan Jolley.
A recent news report by Devin Bodkin at IdahoEdNews.org has caused a new wave of uproar in the Shelley area due to some questions about what has really happened and the surfacing of a report that a forensic audit has been ordered at Shelley High School to determine the actual result of the ongoing audit that had been called for by the school and school board. Jolley and SHS Principal Burke Davis are explaining details of the report.
The story released quotes saying “these transactions detail thousands of dollars spent on meals, flights, hotels, a professional football game and athletic equipment – often without receipts, pre-approval or proper documentation.”
These expenditures were coded into the school’s line item expense and while it is possible that the coding of these expenses could possibly have been done in a better manner, and that the description of the expenses could have been listed and explained in a better manner, district officials say there was nothing inappropriate about the process.
A near $9,000 item for a ticket to Atlanta was the first item listed at the disputed transactions. The district’s explanation was the expense was for a group of students that were traveling as part of an ag trip to a national convention that was earned at the Idaho State Ag competition.
A second expense was listed as a “membership” to Grand Targhee ski resort when in actuality, district officials say, it was for an “annual trip for the ski club that had been going on for years.”
Another expense was for a near $800 expense at the Gaylord Opryland Resort which was for a group of traveling students, which officials say was part of a trip by a group of students representing Shelley High School at a national convention.
Jolley says the forensic audit that has been called for is not a declaration of guilt, it is simply another part of the process that is necessary to clear up matters.