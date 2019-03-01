FORT HALL – While heading south on Highway 91 from Blackfoot, going through the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' reservation, you'll see a sign of the big and the new in the form of the Sage Hill Travel Center and Casino in an area that was once simply a small, weathered tobacco shop.
Keep traveling south down the highway on the south end of Bingham County toward Chubbuck and Pocatello and you'll see signs of the older area, along with reminders of the Native American culture. Get off the highway and you'll see the grounds where the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival has been held for 55 years.
Head east toward Interstate 15 and you'll see more of the new, highlighted by the grandness of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, where you can find stars of the stage shining with music and comedy acts.
Fort Hall has turned into quite a draw through the years.
The Sho-Ban Tribes are among five tribes in Idaho that have had a definite economic impact on Idaho. It is a sovereign nation with its own government, judicial system, economic development projects, health and education services, casinos, retail trade and service businesses.
Their natural resources department covers energy, land use, fish and wildlife, and water resources. Their health department includes Tribal Health and Human Services. Essential services come in the form of child support services, 477 Human Services, transportation, and utilities. They have an Early Childhood education program, Chief Tahgee Elementary, Sho-Ban Junior/Senior High School, higher education, and a youth education program.
On the tribal government side, it's guided by the Fort Hall Business Council led by Nathan Small. The executive director's office aims to promote economic development, education, and health, overseeing and helping achieve efficiencies in the tribes' governmental departments, acting as a liaison between tribal members and the government, improving communication and resolving problems and issues within tribal government, and improving services to tribal members.
The casinos are a big part of the tribes' business scene, as is agriculture. There are a variety of places that attract tourists.
The tribes' website lists a variety of full-time employment opportunities, in areas such as the tribal court to health and human services to facilities to information technology to the police force.