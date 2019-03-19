FORT HALL — The third day of the Northwest Indian Youth Conference here Tuesday provided an ideal rallying point for a national “Kick Butts Day,” sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Tuesday’s conference schedule focused on healthy indigenous communities with two speakers addressing tobacco prevention and the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping.
On “Kick Butts Day” today, youth and health advocates will be calling for strong action to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic, including a ban on all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes in flavors like cotton candy, gummy bear and mango to entice young people to use that product.
Organizers say this year the focus is on kicking Juul, an e-cigarette that has become popular among youth across the country.
Public health leaders have called youth e-cigarette use an “epidemic” that is addicting a new generation of young people.
A large group of youth from throughout the Northwest packed the Chief Taghee room at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center Tuesday as Iola Hernandez, fitness health educator for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, addressed the use of traditional tobacco vs. commercial tobacco.
“Not anybody can grow it,” Hernandez said of traditional tobacco. “If you’re a spiritual person, you can grow it. It’s used in spiritual ceremonies, it’s used for medicine and food.”
She said traditional tobacco is not inhaled, it’s puffed in and out.
It’s not spiritually good to use traditional tobacco while partying, and it should never be used while carrying bad thoughts.
She then addressed the harmful effects of commercial tobacco, containing high amounts of nicotine and other chemicals.
“If you’re going to do anything wrong it will start with cigarettes,” Hernandez said, containing over 600 chemicals added to them.
“You are adding those chemicals into your body. It affects every cell, your blood, liver, brain, lungs, it causes cancer. In this area, we’re getting more and more cancer. You want to stay away from smoke from commercial tobacco, and you want to convince your friends that e-cigarettes and vaping are bad for you.”
Traditional tobacco keeps people “spiritually safe,” and it keeps Native American traditions alive, Hernandez said. “If used traditionally, little harm can happen.
But, she said, Native Americans are among the top users of commercial tobacco.
“We need to keep our population healthy, we need to be as healthy as we can be,” Hernandez added.
Rebecca Washakie, health education coordinator for the tribes, focused more on hookah pipes, e-cigarettes, and vaping.
“A lot more youth are doing these things now,” Washakie said. “These are things we can prevent.”
Washakie showed examples of how tobacco has been marketed through the years, such as using doctors in advertising to promote cigarettes. She talked about using flavors in marketing smokeless tobacco.
“Big tobacco is promoting to the young generation,” she said.
Washakie talked about how unsanitary the use of hookah pipes can be with different users inhaling from the mouthpiece, but also leading to the risk of lung cancer, oral cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses.
She strongly spoke against the thinking that e-cigarettes and vaping are safer than cigarettes and that they can actually help smokers to quit.
“People think they’re safe, but they’re not,” Washakie said. “The ingredients used are known to be toxic to humans. They’re just as dangerous as regular cigarettes.”