FORT HALL – Registered voters on the Fort Hall Reservation go to the polls Friday to elect four members to the Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The candidates are incumbent council members Nathan Small, currently serving as chairman, Lee Juan Tyler, Ladd Edmo and Donna Thompson, and former council members Nancy Eschief Murillo, Darrell Shay, Blaine Edmo, and Gary F. Watson.
The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the five districts on the reservation — Bannock Creek Community Center, Lincoln Creek Community Center, Ross Fork Creek Lodge, Eagle Lodge in Gibson and Fort Hall.
To be eligible to vote in a tribal election, members must be 21 years of age, and live on the reservation. Voters must also present a blue tribal ID card at the polls.
According to the Tribes’ web page, results of the election will be posted on their Facebook page.