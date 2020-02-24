FORT HALL – An upsurge in the incidence of kidney failure among tribal members on the Fort Hall Reservation suffering from type 2 diabetes prompted the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over 20 years ago to embrace an expanded treatment approach for the disease through the Indian Health Service, and according to diabetes program manager Sunny Stone, it has been successful in improving patient outcomes.
Stone said not only has end stage renal disease greatly decreased in the population with diabetes, overall health has improved among those participating in the program.
“We’re having tremendous success among the patients who are ready for a change,” she said, “and we’re even going into the schools to begin educating students early on how they can avoid getting the disease.”
The Fort Hall team operates out of a section of the Indian Health Service clinic, Stone said, and treatment is individualized to fit the needs of each patient, down to psychological and/or emotional needs, for which counseling is available.
Stone said the Fort Hall diabetes program uses a team-based approach that includes several different program disciplines, so they’re not just treating the disease, but educating patients about what it is and helping them live with it.
In other words, she said, it’s no longer just an approach of doctors diagnosing a patient, handing them some medication and seeing them again at their next visit, but of helping them learn about the disease and its ramifications, how proper treatment and lifestyle changes can prevent kidney failure and help them to lead a better life.
The program starts with an assessment of each patient’s overall health, including mental, emotional, and spiritual as well as physical. Patients are provided with glucometers and taught how to check blood sugar levels. They’re educated about the disease and how it affects the body; taught how to manage their illness, including nutrition, the benefits of exercise and taking their medications regularly; the types of food they should be eating and how to prepare it; dental and vision health and even the type of shoes they should be wearing to prevent complications from neuropathy.
It includes an exercise program for the elders, and the team members maintain regular contact with their client. Home visits are made to ensure they have their medications, have enough to eat and are eating properly, getting appointments for medical issues when needed and that they have transportation to get there. It also keeps them informed about community events related to diabetes.
Mental, emotional, and spiritual health are a major component of the program, Stone said, and for this the team uses a program developed by the International Diabetes Center because it can be tailored to individual needs. She said staff is able to provide this component because of a grant through the Indian Health Service from the National Institute of Health. Otherwise, patients would have to pay for these needs separately and most could not afford it.
She said any person with a chronic ailment can have psychological issues, but people with diabetes are three times more likely to be diagnosed with depression because of “diabetes distress,” a recently coined term for burn-out brought on by the endless round of taking medication, keeping to a diet, engaging in physical activity, and worrying about side effects.
She said the education is provided in small doses to give the team members time to build rapport with patients.
“When they come in for a medical appointment they also see us, and we give information a little at a time,” Stone said. “From them we learn things like their dining preferences, how they exercise, the type of entertainment they like — personal things that help us understand their needs, and make sure the program we develop for them is culturally relevant.
They also use a risk assessment tool in an attempt to determine whether certain people are likely to develop diabetes so they can get them started on a prevention program if they’re willing, she said.
Stone said it’s been determined that adverse childhood experiences can predispose a person to a chronic illness, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, substance abuse, incarceration of a household member, domestic violence, and parental separation.
“We keep in close touch with our patients,” Stone said, “and based on individual needs, connect them to community resources that are designed to improve health outcomes. The resources include transportation, nutrition assistance, and benefits coordination.
She said the tribal government is promoting healthy lifestyle by giving employees exercise leave to walk or do other exercises during their work day, and making group meeting places available throughout the year for information, discussions, and other activities.
Stone said the same program is available to Native Americans on other reservations, funded by Congress as the Special Diabetes Program for Indians in 1974 when it was learned that diabetes and kidney failure was higher among the native population than any other ethnic group in the country.
According to the information Stone provided, kidney failure is an expensive disease to treat, costing $82,000 per year per patient, and Medicare spent $14 billion in 1996 to pay for it nationwide
From 1986 when the program began to 2013, Stone said, kidney failure in the Native American population nationwide dropped by 54 percent. “These outcomes not only demonstrate that the program works, but reduces Medicare costs nationally, and most importantly, helps people live longer with better quality of life,” she said.
Stone has a master’s degree in public health administration and has been manager of the Fort Hall program since 2013. Her team members are Kevin Pendlebury, RN, nurse/educator; Erin Brownley, registered dietitian/educator; and Kylonnie Bache, diabetic care coordinator assistant.