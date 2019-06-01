FORT HALL — Election results for the Fort Hall Business Council are in, and Nathan Small, Ladd Edmo, Lee Juan Tyler, and Donna Thompson were the winners with Tony Galloway Sr., returning as Land Use Policy Commissioner.
Officials said 2,179 members turned out to vote, which was higher than the previous election.
The election was pretty much decided for the winners in the Gibson and Fort Hall districts.
Edmo received the most combined votes out of all the hopefuls in all districts with 393, Tyler had 346, Thompson got 313 votes, and Small had 308.