FORT HALL -- Fort Hall Dispatch received a call at 10 a.m. in regards to a wild land fire burning on the Fort Hall Reservation, east of Power County on Trail Creek.
According to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire is consuming sage bush, pine and tall grasses and there is no danger to residential areas, buildings or people.”
Fort Hall Fire was being supported by BLM, BIA Wildland Fire and North Bannock County Fire along with two dozers, two planes, and one helicopter on the scene assisting. The fire was estimated to burn approximately 40 plus acres. The fire is still under investigation.
According to Tribes Air Quality department, the air quality concentration is 81 and that is in the moderate range. Sensitive groups are encouraged to stay indoors.