FORT HALL – More than 100 women, children, and men gathered at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School on Saturday to take part in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ first annual “Appreciate Women Event.”
They heard from tribal elders on subjects that ranged from women’s roles in the tribes, the importance of retaining the Shoshone and Bannock languages and culture, to a brief history of how they came to Fort Hall. The event included workshops on basket weaving, making willow cradleboards, a panel on teaching tribal traditions, and a presentation on traditional foods
Appreciate Women was organized by Lori Ann Edmo, editor of the tribal newspaper the Sho-Ban News, and hosted by the newspaper and the tribes’ Language and Culture Program for girls and women 12 years and older.
Edmo said she was very pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm expressed for the event and they will be making plans for the next one. “The turnout was better than we expected.”
Edmo said having a special day to honor the women of the tribes is something she’s wanted to do for a long time.
“Over the years, I’ve noticed that other communities celebrate Women’s History Month,” Edmo said, “and I thought ‘we love our own women.’ I started writing about ones who have made history with the tribes, and decided that this month would be a good time to do what I’ve always wanted to do – have an event that would recognize and honor them, to let people know we really appreciate the women in our lives.”
Edmo said there are only 70 women on the reservation who are between the ages of 80 and 100, and it’s important that the young people know who they are. “They need to visit these women and learn to listen to them. The things they’re telling us today are from their memories. It’s the oral history that’s been handed down.”
The speakers included tribal elders Emmaline George, who gave the keynote address; Nancy Eschilef Murillo; 2019 Miss Shoshone-Bannock Jennie Whitehorse, who gave the welcome; business council member Donna Thompson; and Merlin Study, Shoshone language instructor at the Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy charter school.
The attendees had the opportunity to take part in several workshops on cultural traditions that are now only practiced by a few people. They included basket weaving, gathering and preparing traditional foods, traditional teachings and making cradleboards from red and gray willows.
Bobbette Haskett, a former Miss Shoshone-Bannock, taught the workshop on basket weaving and Marietta Cortez the workshop on cradleboard making. Louise E. Dixey did the traditional foods presentation. A panel on traditional teaching was made up of Loreen Chavez, Rosemary Devinney, Emaline George, and Velda Racehorse.
In her keynote speech earlier, George said the people who occupy the Fort Hall Reservation are not there because they wanted to be, but have tried over the years to adapt and make the best of their situation.
“This was not their home,” she said, “but they came because they were forced to come in 1868.” “Some came from Utah, some from Nevada and some from Oregon, and when I think about them, I wonder what they thought – that they had to come or be killed.”
Much of their culture was lost when Native Americans were forced onto reservations, George said, because they were forbidden to practice their traditional ways, and many lived in fear because of the treatment they received at the hands of the soldiers who brought them and other non-natives. “I still remember from when I was a child the older women used to shake and put their heads down whenever a white man came around. I used to wonder ‘Why do you have so much fear?’ I was little and I didn’t understand. But now I do.”
George talked about her experience growing up on the reservation, how the young people were sent to Fort Hall Elementary School unable to speak English and had no interpreter to help them understand what was happening to them. “That’s where I learned about the paddle,” she said. “We were whipped if we spoke to each other in our own language.”
That further bewildered the children, she said. “Shoshone are a compassionate people. They didn’t whip their children and they spoke without raising their voice, so we didn’t understand being whipped.”
They encountered much prejudice, then and now, George said. “But we are still here.” She said Indians have to learn to live in two worlds. That means learning and maintaining their culture and especially learning to speak their own language. “And women need to remember their traditional role – to be strong; to teach their children to be strong and be respectful and listen to their elders, and be proud of being Indian.”
Study said he’s becoming increasingly concerned because the people are losing their language. “I understand that there are only a hundred people on the reservation who speak Shoshone fluently,” he said.
He said the Chief Tahgee Academy is important because Shoshone is a difficult language to learn, and if children are not brought up speaking it from childhood, the only place they’re going to learn is in school. “It’s not like learning French or Spanish,” he said.
To demonstrate how well the students are progressing, Study brought a group who sang a song in the Shoshone language, drawing praise from the listeners.
The day concluded with a talking circle.