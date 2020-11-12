FORT HALL — At 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Reservation Road (east of Morgan Road). Upon arrival of the first unit, they found the roof was fully engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed.
According to the homeowner, the home was being remodeled at the time of the fire.
According to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King, “The owner stated there was a fire in the bathroom ceiling fan yesterday that they took care of themselves but thought it wasn’t an issue.”
North Bannock County Fire District assisted with the house fire and it was contained at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
King said the cause of the fire appeared to be a rekindle from the bathroom fan fire that occurred previously. The home is a total loss.
There were no injuries to people, animals, or the firefighters. No further information will be provided.