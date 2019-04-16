FORT HALL -- Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality accident northbound on Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall that claimed the life of a Fort Hall man late Monday night.
The ISP said William L. Brower, 75, was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition northbound on I-15 at approximately 11:07 p.m., near milepost 83 when his vehicle went off the left shoulder into the median, struck a guardrail and overturned, striking an overpass pillar.
Police said Brower died from his injuries at the scene and he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police have notified next of kin.
The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours and 10 minutes.
The ISP was assisted by the Fort Hall Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff's Office.