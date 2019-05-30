CHALLIS — Judge Stevan Thompson has sentenced a repeat alcohol and drug abuser to his second rider program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility earlier this month for violating two terms of probation in a 2012 felony injury to a child case arising out of a drunken driving crash in Custer County.
Jared “D” Moss of Fort Hall earlier in May admitted to two violations of probation, one for absconding from justice in 2017 and not reporting to his probation officer on Dec. 5, 2018, and another for violating probation in March of this year for possessing a controlled substance in February.
Judge Thompson noted that Moss’ underlying suspended sentence is a maximum of six years in prison.
Moss has had numerous probation violations because he has been hiding on the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation at Fort Hall and rarely if ever reported to his probation officer, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said. Probation is futile for Moss, Oleson noted. He was sentenced to his first rider in the Custer County case in 2012, got off the rider, and in 2014 violated probation and “skipped town.
“It took us three years to catch Mr. Moss,” Oleson said. “He sat on the Sho-Ban reservation and never checked in on probation.” Oleson noted he had recommended another rider program in 2014, but a previous judge put Moss back on probation and he absconded from justice and was recently caught.
Moss needs another treatment program, Oleson argued. “He doesn’t care. He thinks he can hide on the reservation.”
Moss was hiding on the reservation, Public Defender Dave Cannon agreed, but neither he nor his probation officer took the initiative to contact each other. Moss has taken responsibility for and admitted to his latest probation violations and is not “thumbing his nose” at the court.
Moss is not a hopeless case, Cannon argued. “Yes, he has a drug problem. He needs the tools of the rider program.” Cannon recommended that Moss serve two concurrent rider programs for violating probation in the Custer County case and in a possession case in Bannock County, which is still pending.
“I’m sorry for violating probation,” Moss told Judge Thompson. “I’m a good candidate for a rider. I do need as much help as I can get. I want to get sober and out of jail.”
Oleson is “exactly right” about Moss’ poor attitude and his past history of absconding from justice, Thompson said. While in the past his probation officer has recommended continuing Moss on probation, this time he’s recommending a rider.
“The point the state makes is absolutely right,” Thompson told Moss. “I see no reason you should be given the opportunity” for probation.
“You’ll have to change your attitude toward the judicial system or be in prison a long time.”
Thompson revoked Moss’ probation and imposed a new sentence of up to six years, with two years fixed and four indeterminate. The judge suspended the sentence, retained jurisdiction of Moss’ case for 365 days, and ordered him to serve another rider at an Idaho Department of Correction facility. This latest sentence should be consecutive with any sentence handed down in the Bannock County case, Thompson said. Oleson concurred.
“Do well on your rider,” Thompson told Moss, and on probation as that is recommended after the treatment program. Moss must have a “clean” rider program with no disciplinary events for that to happen. Any further probation violations could double Moss’ prison time in the Bannock and Custer county cases, the judge said. “Follow the rules,” he told Moss.
District Judge Joel Tingey in 2012 sentenced Moss, then 23, to a maximum of six years in prison for felony injury to a child after the accident in Custer County but suspended the sentence and retained jurisdiction for 365 days.
Tingey stuck closely to recommendations of former Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Val Siegel and a pre-sentence investigator in turning Moss over to the Idaho Department of Corrections’ therapeutic rider program for a year.
Under a plea agreement, Moss had pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. In return, the state dismissed charges of felony DUI and misdemeanor driving without privileges.
Siegel noted the charges stemmed from an Aug. 31, 2012, drunken driving crash on Idaho Highway 75 that hospitalized Moss’ 21-year-old girlfriend and her eight-month-old daughter for injuries. The baby girl, Amelia Johnson, was ejected as the pickup Moss was driving flipped and rolled. She suffered multiple leg contusions and a pulmonary contusion, or bruised lung.
Moss’ blood alcohol content was measured at .159 and .154, well above the legal limit of .08. He reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.