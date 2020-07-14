FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) reported Tuesday that the Fort Hall Reservation currently has 16 COVID-19 positive cases. Two are hospitalized, 15 are recovered and there have been no deaths.
This brings a total of having 31 COVID-19 patients on the reservation since the pandemic started. Test results are compiled by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit (I.H.S) and Community Health Resource Center (HRSA).
Tribal Contact Tracers are notified immediately and maintain constant contact with the positive cases. If you have been in direct contact with a positive COVID person or if you start having COVID symptoms, please contact your medical provider or call the COVID hotline. If you are contacted by a Contract Tracer, the individual will be instructed on isolation and testing.
COVID symptoms include a fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of the tribal health centers, including I.H.S, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively tracking and monitoring active cases on the reservation.
According to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health website, as of Tuesday the state has had 11,402 total positive cases, 500 new since July 12, with 3,022 recovered to date. Bingham County has had 82 positive cases, Bannock County has had 131 positive cases, with Power County having 18 positive cases.
Today at 12 noon there will be a COVID update from acting chairman Kevin Callahan, Incident Commander Eric King, and special guest Brent Cody to provide an update on the COVID funding community outreach on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes official Facebook page.
Families are encourage to help do their part by communicating with loved ones to take action on implementing good habits to prevent the spread of germs with these tips:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.
- Wear face masks.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home, frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid public gatherings (recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, including birthday gatherings, family barbecues, meetings, etc.).
- Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, call Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at (208) 238-5400 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Community Health Resource Center (HRSA) (208) 478-3987. Please note there has been an increase of phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the Tribes’ COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID-19. For general questions on Idaho COVID-19, call the Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.