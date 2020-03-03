FORT HALL – The primary election to choose candidates to run for a seat on the Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is scheduled for March 27, when three candidates will be chosen to run in the May 29 general election.
Ten candidates will be vying in the primary election for a chance to challenge sitting council members Tino Batt, Kevin Callahan, and Edison Darrell Dixey, whose terms are expiring this year, and the three with the highest number of votes will win.
Incumbents are not required to run in the primary. They automatically advance to the general election, but must file to signify their intent to run.
Among this year’s primary candidates are four who have served on the council previously — Devon Boyer, Wesley Edmo, Nancy Murillo, Darrell Shay, and Marlene Skunkcap. The other candidates are Luke Eagle, Marina Fast Horse, Helena Hall, Sherwin L. Racehorse, and Elma J. Thompson.
In order to cast a ballot in business council elections, voters must be enrolled members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and have a tribal ID card, be 21 years of age, and have retained permanent residence on the Fort Hall Reservation for a year.
According to a press release from the Tribes, early voting is available this year for the first time in a tribal election. Voters who need to cast early ballots can do so from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 25 in the Dome Room at the Tribal Business Center.
The press release states also that residents of the various districts on the reservation are hosting meet-the-candidate events, with the first scheduled this Saturday at Eagle Lodge in the Gibson District from 2-6 p.m.
Other candidate forums will be in the community centers at Lincoln Creek on March 18, Ross Fork on March 19, and another at Gibson on March 23, all starting at 6 p.m. unless posted otherwise on the Tribes’ Facebook page, and hot meals will be served. Meeting times for the Fort Hall and Bannock Creek districts are yet to be announced. The final forum is scheduled for March 24 from 6-9 p.m. in council chambers at the Tribal Business Center. Pizza will be served.
According to a source at the tribal government, there are 1,200 tribal members registered and eligible to vote in business council elections.