FORT HALL – Voters on the Fort Hall Reservation will go to the polls today (Friday) for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes primary election to select four candidates to challenge incumbent members of the Fort Hall Business Council in the tribes’ general election.
There are eight candidates vying for the opportunity, four who previously served on the business council. They are Nancy Eschief Murillo, Darell Shay, Blaine J. Edmo, and Gary F. Watson. The other candidates are Marina Fast Horse, Sherwin Racehorse, Luke Eagle, and Darrell C. Tendoy.
The four who receive the most votes will face off against incumbent council members Nathan Small, Donna Thompson, Ladd R. Edmo, and Lee Juan Tyler in the general election May 31.
The pollling places will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the community centers in Lincoln Creek and Bannock Creek districts, Eagle Lodge in the Gibson District, Buffalo Lodge in the Fort Hall District, and Putnam Lodge in the Ross Fork District.
To be eligible to vote in the election, voters must be 21 years of age or older, be enrolled members of the tribes, have resided permanently on the reservation for a year prior to the election, and be registered to vote.
People who have not registered to vote may register at the polling places by showing a blue tribal identification card.