Once re-fitted with supplies, rested and gaining the needed repairs to wagons and such, the emigrants faced their final stretch of travel west of Walla Walla, Wash., with destinations down the Columbia River to Fort Vancouver or Fort Willamette in the rich Willamette Valley.
Either destination fit well with what the emigrants and other travelers were seeking and that was the free land that was offered to those who traveled along the Oregon Trail.
The Hudson Bay Fur Company manned and ran the Fort Vancouver trading post and they were offering opportunities on the north side of the Columbia, while those at Fort Willamette offered opportunities to the south, in the rich farm land of the Willamette Valley, where deposits from the floods of many thousand years ago had left behind such rich soil, that it was almost as if you could grow anything in the valley from regular crops to grains to vineyards to whatever.
Both outposts were practically giving land away. In fact, in the Willamette Valley, a married couple could have, free of charge, a whole section of land (640 acres for nothing other than to farm it, and improve upon it with buildings and such. Single travelers could get up to 320 acres under the same requirements.
The difficulty was getting from Fort Walla Walla to either of the outposts and there were really only two choices.
You could either dismantle your wagon and build a raft and float down the Columbia, or you could continue on a land route that was as treacherous as anything the emigrants had seen thus far. It was a crap shoot as to which way to go and many perished along the way no matter which route they chose. There simply was no other way and when improvements were made to the land trail, there were often toll roads that charged $5 per wagon and an additional 20 cents per livestock animal to travel across the road. It was a hardship for many, who had spent their life savings to get this far and had given away many family possessions as well.
For those who chose to float the Columbia River, there were many sections that were treacherous because of the rapids and in some places they had to dismantle everything and travel around the rapid areas only to re-assemble on the other side of the rapids and falls that were dotted along the river. It was not a life of leisure, these final few hundred miles, but the dreams of vast fortunes being made in the rich fertile land is what drove so many of the travelers.
Floating the Columbia River was the preferred way as it was much faster to get to that final destination, and the riches that many perceived to be just laying on the ground for them to scoop up. The biggest issue appeared to be the dismantling of the wagons and how to do it. For most, it was an issue that was resolved by loading the wagon onto the raft, then taking off the wheels and using them to support the wagons by laying them down on the raft and then lashing the wagon to the wheels to the raft. That allowed for a fairly stable base for the travelers to have a spot to sleep and have some protection from raiding bands of thieves or Indians.
Any way that they chose to go, it was going to be difficult and rough and the more times they had to stop and re-assemble the wagons to go around rapids or falls, the longer it delayed the actual arrival to the promised land.
During the middle decades of the 1800s, the Hudson Bay Company, who operated the fort at Vancouver, increased their holdings and were able to reap huge profits from the settlers. Those who accepted the free land often had to outfit themselves to farm and build their homesteads and that simply put them into debt to the loans that Hudson Bay offered.
The others, who brought enough tools and supplies to begin farming, first had to secure shelter for the upcoming winter and then begin to plan for farming in the spring. In either case, many became beholden to the companies that held the land and could virtually charge anything they wanted for food, shelter and supplies to carry the emigrants through their first winter in the new territory.
When it was all said and done, many people spent a lifetime repaying the loans and just surviving in this new land.
By the time the middle decades were over in the Oregon Territory, some 70% of the Oregon population ended up being located in the Willamette Valley, a 150 mile valley that ended up as home to the following cities: Salem, Eugene, Portland, Gresham, Corvallis, and also became the political center of the Oregon Territory as well.
It was also home to miners, loggers, businessmen as the town sprung up around the farming villages and of course the farmers and settlers themselves.
On the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains you would find those settlers who just couldn't make it across to the Willamette Valley and settled for the vast prairie that was between the Cascades and the Blues to the east.
The Oregon Trail served both areas well in the big move to the West and it is how the Northwest was able to populate and become the states of Washington, Oregon, and most of northern California.
It also was all accomplished prior to the beginning of the Civil War in the United States and that is a whole new story to tell at a different time as we look at the growth of the Northwest because of the Oregon Trail and the forts that sprang up as the West began to grow.