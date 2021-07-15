Fort Bridger became an important part of not only the Oregon Trail, bur also was a point where the California Trail would branch off and the Mormon pioneers would also branch off as they headed toward Salt Lake City and the many Mormon towns along that route.
Founded by the famous frontiersman Jim Bridger and his faithful companion Luis Vasquez, the fort had very meager beginnings, starting out simply as a place where weary travelers could spend a few days resting for the arduous journey that still remained ahead of them.
This marked the end of the so-called “easy part of the trail west” as there were still the rugged desert areas of Idaho and several mountain passes remaining to traverse.
For those heading south toward Salt Lake City, their journey was nearly over, with only the Wasatch and Uintah mountains remaining in their way and for those heading toward California, they would have the rough terrain of northern Nevada and then the Sierra Mountains to cross to get to the gold fields of northern California.
As time passed, Fort Bridger became more than just a stopping place for a few days of rest and to make minor repairs to wagons and the tack that the travelers needed for their oxen and mules.
There were a few buildings and a blacksmith’s shop, but that was about all.
Brigham Young eventually purchased Fort Bridger, but in 1858, a dispute between the two men apparently negated the sale and the fort was turned over to civilian merchant William A. Carter who was appointed to settle and oversee the fort for a second time.
That is when Fort Bridger really became a huge asset to travelers as they could purchase goods and clothing in addition to having the support of military escorts when needed. It also marked the approximate halfway point of many of the emigrants march towards the great riches that they felt were waiting for them in the Willamette Valley of Oregon.
Not only was Fort Bridger an important Oregon Trail, California Trail and Mormon Trail stopping point, the fort provided for travelers needing a rest, but it also provided an opportunity to restock much-needed supplies. Local Native Americans offered things like fur, fresh meat, and moccasins. After the Mormon settlers purchased the fort, weary travelers could also expect to find clothing, grains, dried fruit, salted pork, ammunition and weapons and blacksmithing services, all of which were needed by many make the trek west.
Some also stopped and created the communities of Rock Springs, Green River, and Evanston and populated and farmed and ranched in the rugged country in that area.
With the advent of the Pony Express, this was also a stop along the way where travelers could pick up and mail letters to and from home and receive news of what was going on in the East and news of what might lay ahead to the West. Fort Bridger was a vital and necessary part of the Oregon Trail for many years.
Sadly, Fort Bridger never turned a profit, and the government had other uses for it. A mild skirmish between the government and the Mormon settlers led to the destruction of the fort. Because of the disputes over the ownership of the fort, Bridger was able to lease what remained to the Army.
During the phase of military occupation, many changes occurred to this outpost before it was eventually sold off to the public. Fort Bridger is now a historical site near Fort Bridger, Wyo.
Just before most of the travelers reached Fort Bridger, there was a parting of the ways and as appropriately as it was named, it didn’t really save a lot of time in the travel along the trails.
The right hand fork bypassed Fort Bridger and took a northerly route towards Fort Hall, the left hand trail went to Fort Bridger and from there, another trail went northerly and rejoined the Oregon Trail.
The importance of Fort Bridger was that it offered so much to the weary, downtrodden travelers who had needs of supplies and repairs.
The “Parting of the Ways” as it was called did save about 46 miles of travel, but it also added a day to the length of the journey as the terrain was harsh, dusty and there was very little water or grazing for the animals until they reached the Little Sandy River.
For many, the trip to and through Fort Bridger was actually a welcome respite from what they had been through already.
From Fort Bridger, the section of land that had to be crossed was as diverse as it could be.
There were desert areas so hot in the summer that it was near to unbearable and there were only a few places where one could find water and grass for the animals.
There was a mountain pass that needed to be crossed and then another before the wagons would reach Fort Hall and then there were the supposed issues with Shosone-Bannock Tribes who were known for their fierce fighting and marauding although very few reports were actually filed with the government of that behavior.
The distance between the two forts was nearly 220 miles, but it was not easy travel no matter which route you took from the Parting of the Ways.
In our next section, we will look at the trail between Fort Bridger and Fort Hall, the next stopping point along the Oregon Trail.