Some 320 miles west by northwest of Fort Kearney would lie the next stop along the Oregon Trail for most emigrants.
It was flat, then hilly, and then the first mountain pass the emigrants would have to cross over in order to reach their ultimate destination of the riches they all envisioned in Oregon.
Fort Laramie was a very important place in the history of the United States. It was first built by fur traders in 1834 at the joining of the North Platte River and the Laramie River.
It was originally known as Fort John, then Fort William, and became a military post when the U.S. Army purchased it for $4,000 and established it as an outpost during the Indian Wars. That happened in 1849 and only just began the historic fort’s importance along the Oregon Trail.
It was renamed as Fort Laramie after the Frenchman La Ramie and became an important place along the Oregon Trail for emigrants, not only as a refuge of sorts, but a place to restock precious supplies at the trading posts that existed there. The mere sight of U.S. soldiers often gave the emigrants a pause for thought of the safety and comfort that they could receive at the fort.
A lot of depictions of Fort Laramie show it as a fort that had a surrounding wall and garrisons of troops to defend her. That was never the case, even though there were plans to build a wall, of rock and stone and also of timber. The cost was deemed too high and the wall was never completed.
Fort Laramie was always an open fort, dependent upon its troops for safety and security.
It was important to the U.S. government, especially during the great Plains Indian Wars and in 1851, was instrumental in the signing of a treaty between the government and the Indian tribes of the plains.
The peace that it inaugurated, however, lasted only three years. In 1854, an incident involving a passing wagon train precipitated the Grattan Fight in which an officer, an interpreter, and 29 soldiers from Fort Laramie were killed. This incident was one of several that ignited the flames of a conflict between the United States and the Plains Indians that would not be resolved until the end of the 1870s.
With the start of the Civil War, the role of Fort Laramie began to change. The 1860s brought a different type of soldier to Fort Laramie. After the beginning of the Civil War, most regular Army troops were withdrawn to the East to participate in that conflict, and the fort was garrisoned by state volunteer regiments, such as the Seventh Iowa and the Eleventh Ohio.
The stream of emigrants along the Oregon Trail began to diminish, but the completion of the transcontinental telegraph line in 1861 brought new responsibility to the soldiers. Inspecting, defending, and repairing the “talking wire” was added to their duties. During the latter part of the 1860s, troops from Fort Laramie were involved in supplying and reinforcing the forts along the Bozeman Trail, until the Treaty of 1868 was signed.
Unfortunately, the Treaty of 1868 did not end the conflict between the United States and the Plains Indians and, by the 1870s, major campaigns were being mounted against the plains tribes.
The discovery of gold in the Black Hills in 1874 and the resultant rush to the goldfields had violated some of the terms of the treaty and antagonized the Sioux who regarded the Hills as sacred ground. Under leaders such as Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull, they and their allies chose to fight to keep their land. In campaigns such as the ones in 1876, Fort Laramie served as a staging area for troops, a communications and logistical center, and a command post.
Conflicts with the Indians on the Northern Plains had abated by the 1880s. Relieved of some of its military function, Fort Laramie relaxed into a Victorian era of relative comfort. Boardwalks were built in front of officers’ houses and trees were planted to soften the stark landscape.
The role of Fort Laramie and its role for the emigrant never really changed, however. Vast amounts of supplies were delivered to the fort and the emigrant wagon trains were eager to stock up for the long trek that still lay ahead of them.
They were now in the high country, still dry and dusty and without a lot of water, the emigrants had mostly depleted their starting supply of goods and were in great need of replenishing what they had started out with. Each wagon train had its own list of recommended supplies, but a general list of items often included the following: 120-200 pounds of flour in canvas sacks, 30 pounds of hardtack or crackers, 25-75 pounds of bacon, 15 pounds ground corn, ½ bushel cornmeal, 10-50 pounds of rice, 2 pounds of saleratus (an early form of baking soda), 10 pounds of salt, 25 pounds of sugar, 5-15 pounds of coffee, 2 pounds of tea, 1-2 bushels of dried fruit (often apples), ½ — 2 bushels of dried beans, Vinegar, butter preserved in tin canisters, salt, pepper, spices, lemon extract, whiskey or brandy for medicinal purposes.
The supplies were often in short supply on the wagons, as food stuffs could spoil, be damaged by wind, dust and rain, stolen by marauding bands of outlaws and often was shared between the travelers when one group or another failed to supply properly. The list was never 100% accurate and often differed from wagon train to wagon train depending on who the guides were and the leaders of the expedition.
In any case, it was not uncommon for the emigrants to spend two or three days gaining their supplies and resting before setting out on the next portion of the trip. At Fort Laramie, the emigrants were roughly one-third of the way across the plains and heading toward what would be the toughest part of the journey, the mountains of Idaho and Oregon. The next portion of the trip, the trek from Fort Laramie to Fort Bridger, was going to be the last of the easy part, if you could call it that.
The Wyoming Territory was not an easy journey, not by any stretch of the imagination. It was filled with dangers of all types, from the wildlife to the heavy thunderstorms that could spring up at a minute’s notice to bands of Indians that were on the warpath at any given time. The dangers were there and the emigrants had to be prepared for them all.
Next up: Fort Bridger and the trek from Fort Laramie