SHELLEY – About 80 people attended a public hearing Thursday night about a possible four-day school week in Shelley that is being considered by the Shelley school board members.
When introducing the four-day school week proposal, board chairman Cole Clinger said, “This is not a foregone decision, your input is important. We want your input. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.”
A final vote on the four-day week will be held Thursday. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the District Service Center, 185 W. Center St.
A couple of people in the crowd asked if the board could postpone the vote.
“We will not postpone the vote because the master schedule for the high school needs to be developed,” Clinger said.
Superintendent Chad Williams explained that board members and administrators have reviewed 24 research articles on the four-day school week.
“Thirty-nine percent of Idaho schools are on a four-day week,” Williams said. “Why are we considering a four-day week?” one patron asked.
Clinger said board members attended a discussion about the four-day week at the Idaho School Board Association convention last November.
Returning from that convention, trustees asked Dale Clark, who heads the calendar committee, to develop a survey asking what changes patrons might want to see in the calendar. In the December survey, 70 percent of the respondents expressed an interest in the four-day school week. In the January survey, about 72 percent of the respondents expressed an interest in the four-day school week to begin this coming fall.
Research for this decision was divided into areas including students, teachers/classified staff and community.
Student achievement, morale, and attendance have been explored.
“There would be fewer interruptions to the school day,” Williams said.
Regarding teachers and the classified staff, the board, superintendent and administrators have looked into recruitment/retention, morale, attendance and professional development.
Teachers are certified staff. Classified staff includes all others working in the school district.
They also examined the community.
“Thirty-six percent of our students receive free or reduced lunch,” Williams said. “We are looking into how to help that situation on Fridays.
“It is estimated a four-day week could achieve a cost savings of about 1 percent in Shelley. That would be $137,570.”
This savings would be achieved because of fewer hours for hourly employees, savings in heating and electricity, and reduction in transportation expenses.
Williams estimated student attendance would increase. The increased student population could give the district $77,000 more.
“Teacher attendance would increase which equates to improved instruction and the need for fewer substitutes,” he added.
The superintendent said substitutes cost Shelley $137,255 during the 2018-19 school year.
“The savings would be applied to more learning opportunities for Shelley students,” Williams said.
From the audience came observations and questions.
“(A four-day week) marginalizes populations that are hurt the most — students who are not meeting grade level expectations; students on IEPs (Individualized Education Plans); and special needs,” one patron said. “I encourage a lot of caution because there is negative impact on the marginalized population.”
“Why is this being implemented so quickly?” a patron asked.
Williams said, “I am good at implementing new things. I think we’ve done what we need to do to research this; we will not get anything new.”
“Did the four-day week come up at Ririe?” another patron asked. Williams formerly was the superintendent at Ririe.
“Yes,” he said. “Ririe is still a five-day week school. I think you need to pick the schedule that works for your community.”
Each person who signed up to speak was allowed three minutes.
One patron said, “Consistency is important. There is less time for family from Monday through Thursday. I think we are sending the wrong message. One in five has a mental health problem and the suicide rate has increased by 200 percent in kids ages 10-14.”
“Would a four-day school week give Shelley students only a minimal education?” a patron asked. “Is minimal education good for Shelley?”
One woman said she has taught in Challis for four years and in Shelley for 30 years.
“There are fun things to do on Friday,” she said. “There have been student-led activities, like performing a D-Day invasion and rope climbing, and the community is involved.”
“Shelley is growing really fast,” one man said. “I think we need to start thinking about infrastructure. Can we handle 100 or 500 more kids? We need to think about our schools.”
“This will be a 16 percent pay cut for some of our classified staff, like bus drivers and kitchen workers,” one woman said. “Are we getting added benefit with this loss of time? Can it be proven statistically?”
One woman inquired about the snack budget for younger students.
“I hope there is adequate recess time,” she stated. “What about bus drivers, lunch ladies, special needs? Are there benefits for extra-curricular activities, like BPA?”
Last year’s Kiwanis Club president said the club would help with activities on Fridays.
“We have different programs to meet different needs and would be happy to help,” he said.
One woman was concerned about the lack of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) focus in first through fourth grades.
“I have been told there is not enough time to develop STEM classes in these grades (at the present time),” she said. “What more can be added rather than taken away?”
One woman asked if there were statistics about an increase in juvenile crime because of a four-day week.
Another woman stated, “It’s beneficial to accept change.”
Jason Hardy questioned the framing of the questions on the two surveys that went out in December and January.
“Fridays (out of school) benefit students who are not college-bound,” one woman said. “There are advantages for kids who work with their hands.”
Josh Wells suggested opportunities that could be done on Fridays, such as classes at Eastern Idaho College or an internship.
Jen Richards said, “I think you need to take more time to implement a four-day school week. This is being pushed really fast. There are a lot of concerns to be considered.”
“Shelley had a four-day school week in 1992-93,” Camria Anderson said. “It was my senior year in high school. My dad was on the board at that time. Everyone couldn’t stop throwing a fit. We were even threatened. Shelley went back to a five-day school week the next year because people wouldn’t stop throwing a fit.
“If the money (saved) is used well, it could provide a better education for our kids.”
Clinger encouraged patrons to get their information and data to school board members before the trustees meet Thursday.
The trustees’ email addresses are on the Shelley website at shelleyschools.org