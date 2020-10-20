Fred Woodland, a Blackfoot native and resident, was born in 1924. He joined the Army Air Corp during World War II and was the belly gunner in a B-17 bomber when it was shot down during its seventh bombing run over Germany. Unlike some of his flight team Fred was able to successfully parachute to the ground safely. Five days later he was captured and spent the rest of the war in a series of POW camps until liberated by General Patten’s Third Army. Fred came home to Blackfoot, married, raised a family and has lived here ever since. He is 96 years old and still drives his car.
Located in Savannah Georgia is the” National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force”. Fred served in the Eighth Air Force. The museum features a B-17 bomber as well as a Nazi flag Fred and other POWs signed at the end of the war. There is an effort in our community, led by Michael Anderson, to send Fred and several of his family members to tour the museum. First class airline tickets have been purchased for the family, hotel rooms reserved and the museum is looking forward to his visit where they will “treat him like royalty”.
Fred is far from the only “native son” or daughter from this area to serve and sacrifice for our country in war. He is however emblematic of a now scarcely populated generation, the one Tom Brokaw termed “the Greatest Generation”. Fred’s contribution and the contributions of others like him have been essential to the ongoing freedoms of millions if not billions of people here and around the world.
There will be a 30 minute (or so) send off gathering for Fred at Patriot Field just south of the courthouse in Blackfoot at 2:00pm Friday October 23rd. Because of COVID you may not want to attend but if you do please wear a mask and maintain distancing. It’s defining of our community to commend and honor Fred and vicariously the many others like him in this way and in the variety of ways we do and have done before. It is much more important however to use this occasion to individually recognize the level of courage and commitment many Americans have made to preserve this union and to realize that its continuation is not guaranteed. We do not need to be fearful but we do need to be vigilant and moral which is defined as “concerned with the principles of right and wrong behavior and the goodness or badness of human character”. Fred takes to the air again this weekend! It’s exciting!