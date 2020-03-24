SHELLEY – A free sack lunch for any child under 18 or senior citizen are distributed in five places in Shelley through March 29. Volunteers distribute lunches from 12-1 p.m. every day in the Shelley area including Saturday and Sunday at Shelley City Park, Sunrise Elementary, Riverview Elementary, Woodville LDS Church parking lot, and Taylor Park.
Shelley resident Missy Poulsen said, “I’m happy to help. We heard rumors of school closing (because of the coronavirus pandemic). I have worked with the PTA and know the needs of the area so I decided to head up this effort (to provide lunches for kids and senior citizens).
“The school will provide free meals for all children under 18 beginning Monday, March 30, so that gave us a deadline.”
The word was put out on Facebook and volunteers came forward. This information is also on the Shelley School District website at shelleyschools.org
“The community has been great,” Poulsen said. “People have really stepped up. We care. People want to know how to help. It’s a weird time and I don’t know how well prepared people are; any help will do.
“This gives us a break from the heavy,” she said. “This makes us better people all in all.”
For more information or to donate, please contact Missy Poulsen at (208) 201-5105.
The Shelley School District will begin distributing lunches on March 30. These free meals are for all children under 18. The curbside pick-up meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunrise Elementary, 200 E. Fir, in Shelley. Children must be present to receive lunches. No identification or paperwork is required.
Lunches will be served until school reopens.
For more information of the school’s lunch distribution, call Barbara at (208) 357-7435.
KIDS GIVEN LUNCHES IN FIRTH
In Firth, Joy McKinnon has organized this effort to provide lunches for kids ages 1-18. Lunches are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Firth City Park, LDS Church parking lot in Basalt, and LDS Church parking lot in Goshen through Friday, March 23-27.
Roman Gonzalez, Jaylyn McKinnon, and Nicole McKinnon were handing out lunches at the Firth City Park on Monday; Luella Peterson is at Basalt and Tanya Jolley is at Goshen.
“It’s drive-through only,” McKinnon said. “People are so generous. If people would like to donate cash, they can go to the app Venmo.”
Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal. Venmo account holders can transfer funds to others via a mobile phone app; both the sender and receiver must live in the U.S.
For more information, visit Firth Community Share and Support on Facebook.