BLACKFOOT — For those on a tight budget wanting some quality entertainment at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, this has been a good year to get just that.
The Big Dog Satellite Free Stage has had a well-known sword swallower two times nightly all week, a comic magician and juggler, a slightly edgy but still mostly family friendly comic who does a good job juggling, and lots of local musical talent each day.
On the west side of the fairgrounds, the Northwest Farm Credit Free Stage has had its share of local musical talent as well, along with a hypnotist twice a night. In the West Events Area, there’s been the Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show geared more toward children but with enough to entertain adults as well. There’s also been the Disc-Connected K9’s show with Frisbee-catching dogs.
Each area has had its share of good free shows all week. Some of them are entertaining enough to see more than once.
Sword swallower Dan Meyer has been booked at the fair for the full nine-day run, performing daily at 5 and 7 p.m. Meyer is a seven-time Guinness World Record holder and was a top 50 finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” He infuses an inspirational message into the end of his show, telling audience members not to give up on their dreams and goals.
For anyone who may doubt whether Meyer can swallow a solid-steel sword, he asks in each show whether there are any medical professionals in the audience and asks them to confirm that what he’s saying is true as he describes each step of the process.
Meyer takes some risks during his show, and some children watching it have had to leave in fear, but his safety record at the fair has been untarnished.
Comic magician Jared Sherlock shared the Big Dog stage through Monday, providing some laughs along with some jaw-dropping tricks, involving his audience along the way. Marcus, “The Funny Man” started on the Big Dog stage Wednesday and will be finishing up the week at 4 and 6 p.m.
Marcus is an edgy comedian, unafraid to poke fun at himself or anyone crossing in front of the stage while he’s putting on his show, or those volunteers helping him onstage.
His act includes some daring juggling as well.
Moving over to the Northwest Farm Credit Free Stage, hypnotist Sami Dare has been booked for the entire fair as well, performing daily at 6 and 9 p.m. The Rock Bottom Boys began playing at the fair Wednesday, performing western music with three-part harmonies and some solid showmanship.
Across the way from the Northwest stage, the Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has a small stage with tiny plastic chairs for the smaller members of the audience right up front, and they have an award-winning act to entertain the crowd as well, performing through Saturday at 1, 3, and 6 p.m.