BLACKFOOT — A special meeting of the Freedom First Society is planned tonight at 7 with G. Vance Smith, president of Freedom First and CEO of Robert Welch University, as the main speaker.
The meeting is scheduled at the meeting room next to Petal & Bloom, 91 N. Broadway.
Smith has been an author, lecturer, and leader in defense of constitutional principles for more than three decades.
The presentation is entitled “Which World Will It Be?” and will focus on socialism.
“When socialists gain power, the people, their prosperity, and their freedom always suffer,” according to a flyer for the event. “Yet today, political leaders of both parties refuse to defend the principles that made America great while implementing more and more socialism under a smokescreen of dishonest promises and socialist cliches.”
For more information, contact Dr. Kirt McKinlay at (208) 681-8218, or go to FreedomFirstSociety.org.