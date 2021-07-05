BLACKFOOT – The grand opening of the brick and mortar home of Blackhawk BBQ Pit has finally arrived. Nic Transtrum and family invited the people of Blackfoot to join them for the grand opening of their family business on Thursday, July 1, following a crazy year of construction to reach this point.
Transtrum, a former Blackhawk pilot for the U.S. Army, decided to incorporate his past into his future with hopes of solidifying a legacy of barbecue that draws reference from every corner of the country.
Transtrum started the business as a mobile barbecue company that served many different favorites from across the country. He announced during his opening remarks of the grand opening that he is often asked what type of barbecue style he follows? Transtrum explained that he has influences from Kansas City to Texas peppered and smokey, to tangy Carolina, and even as exotic as Iraqi barbecue from serving overseas, but none of those are his style — his style can only be called “Freedom Style.” He explained that because of the many influences from across America, he has brought all of the tastes together to make an authentic tastebud liberating flavor that leaves his customers ready to return for another “mission.”
Transtrum did not spend too much time talking, but he did make sure to thank those that serve this great nation, police, firefighters, and all other heroes that ensure that our lives are allowed to be the way they are in the U.S. He then thanked the Army National Guard for being onsite as well, sharing in the newest chapter in his life. Following his dedication of thanks, Transtrum had the veterans in attendance raise their hands to be recognized, then expanded it to those who have a family member who has or is serving, then to everyone who knows someone who has or is serving. He highlighted that we are all connected through service and that those who give some and some who give all do so for the people back home.
Blackhawk BBQ Pit was a popular addition to the area when it was mobile and will continue to be now that it has a home base as well. Transtrum ensured his patrons that they will continue to have their now three mobile units traveling the I-15 corridor to spread great barbecue up and down the valley all while serving the people of Blackfoot onsite Wednesday through Saturday at the intersection of W. Judicial Street and N. Broadway. Wednesday and Thursday will see an earlier closing time than Friday and Saturday, with the earlier closing time being 7 p.m. and the late-night barbecue rush may go until 9 p.m.
Once he finished his announcements, he invited the members of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to approach the entrance for the official ribbon cutting. Mindi Loosli of the Chamber handed Transtrum the giant scissors with a chuckle and warned him, “Be careful, they’re sharp.” Transtrum posed with the scissors and prepared to cut. With only a few seconds transpiring, he snipped through the ribbon and the crowd of nearly 100 people erupted in claps and cheers.
Transtrum served his country as a Blackhawk pilot, doing tours overseas and traveling wherever the military needed him. He has since shared those experiences not only through his barbecue but also through the friendships he has forged, taking close friend Jeff Deru on a life-changing experience that the National Guard puts on for small business owners out of Mountain Home. Transtrum was able to climb back into a Blackhawk with Deru and a few other friends, sharing his experience with them.