BLACKFOOT -- Old Man Winter gave Bingham County another icy blast -- with the emphasis being on icy -- as another storm swept through Wednesday night into Thursday and resulted in some school closures again Thursday.
Weather and road conditions brought school closures for the Blackfoot School District, Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, Bingham Academy, Lillian Vallely School, Idaho Science and Technology Charter School, and Sho-Ban High School.
Another storm was in the forecast for midweek, but this one brought a different spin with freezing rain icing up everything in its path starting Wednesday night. Along with that, there was some drifting from west to east.
By early afternoon Thursday, the sun had come out and thawing had started taking place.
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) issued special alerts late Wednesday afternoon, advising the traveling public to use caution while in transit due to an extended severe winter weather advisory beginning Wednesday night.
Drivers found high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibilty, and heavy snow in higher elevations.
ITD advised drivers to plan accordingly as the weather severity progressed. Intermittent road closures were expected as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation brought the possibility of a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions became too dangerous for plows to operate.
"We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall," said ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen. "Starting (Thursday), our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow."
The Idaho State Police and ITD were encouraging motorists to use caution if they had to travel.
Windy conditions are in the forecast for the Blackfoot area today with gusts from the west-southwest around the low 20 mph range with a very low chance of precipitation, highs around the low 40s and lows hovering around the mid 30s. The wind is expected to continue into Saturday until the evening with no snow in the forecast through the following weekend.
Aberdeen's forecast looks much the same with wind through Saturday. Shelley may get a bit of snow Saturday before seeing more sun.