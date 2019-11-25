BLACKFOOT – There’s been a new face in Bingham County’s 7th District Courtroom on preliminary hearing days the past few months and it belongs to someone who is possibly only the third female to serve as a deputy in the local prosecutor’s office.
Her name is Abigail Fae French and she’s fulfilling a dream she’s had since high school — to help bring justice and closure to people who’ve been victimized by crime.
French joined the staff of Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers fresh out of law school last spring as an intern with a limited license. She learned her way around the prosecutor’s office and handled some misdemeanor cases while waiting to take the bar exam that would make her a full-fledged lawyer.
Much to her credit, she passed the bar on her first try, but she wouldn’t know that until three months later. “You take the exam in July,” French said, “but you won’t know until October whether you’ve passed it, so I spent all that time second-guessing myself. Every time I began to have doubts about whether I’d gotten something right, I would think I did, but I’d still have to look it up to make sure.”
It’s not unusual that she would have an interest in the law because she grew up around it. Her father, Brian Tucker, is an attorney in Idaho Falls, but apparently didn’t think it was the right career choice for one of his daughters. “He discouraged me,” she said. “He thought I should be a teacher.”
So she went off to college and earned a degree in education, even taught a class of eighth-graders for one year. But she wasn’t happy. Her teenage dream kept beckoning.
“I’d started watching true crime shows on TV when I was in high school,” French said, “and that’s when I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor. I’ve never really wanted to be anything else.”
She finally told her father she wasn’t happy teaching school, that she still wanted to be a lawyer. “He said if that’s what you want, go for it.”
It wasn’t until she was enrolled at the University of Idaho College of Law that she thought she’d discovered the reason her father tried to steer her in another direction.
“Law school was hard,” French said, “and he knew it.”
But she kept her nose to the grindstone, made it through three years of intense study, and walked out the door with her juris doctorate last spring.
She was working in the Idaho Falls prosecutor’s office when she received an email that the Bingham County prosecutor was hiring. She sent in an application and her resume, did an interview, and was hired.
Rogers said there were 10 to 15 applicants for the position, but French stood out among them. “She’s calm and collected, extremely organized and highly intelligent, plus she had a little experience because of a new program at the law school, and she was interested in prosecution work.”
French has handled only one preliminary hearing so far, but whenever she has time on Thursdays she can be found in the courtroom watching the proceedings and soaking up experience.