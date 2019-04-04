BLACKFOOT — Hands were kept busy at the Blackfoot Public Library basement Thursday morning as books were sorted, stacked, and shelved in preparation for the Friends of the Blackfoot Library’s giant spring book sale.
The main sale is scheduled April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library basement. An “early bird sale” will go on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The event is held every April and October with 100 percent of the funds raised going to the Blackfoot library, said Vickie Mendenhall, president of the Friends of the Blackfoot Library.
Cathie Fields is the chairman for the book sale.
“We have tons of cookbooks and a lot of coffee table books,” Fields said. They also have complete sets of reference books as well as complete sets of classic literature.
The inventory isn’t restricted to just books. DVDs and CDs will be on sale for $1 each, and there are vinyl record albums to be found.
“We have a lot of giveaway books, books on cassette that are all free,” Mendenhall said. “There are novels, war stories and westerns are very popular. A lot of people like reading that.”
How-to and reference books will be sold for 10 cents apiece or 50 cents for a bag of books.
Mendenhall said there are people who wanted the sale to be conducted earlier on the morning of April 13, but they aren’t able to do that because the library and city hall aren’t open any earlier.
The inventory also includes a large selections of dictionaries, bibles, a children’s section and a young adults section.
The only items costing more than $1 are brand new books, released within the last couple of years that are in pristine condition, Mendenhall said.
There are also antique novels available for $2.
“Between $2,000 and $3,000 has been spent by our organization on the library for various needs, and this sale is a big part of that,” Mendenhall said.
Fields said the book sale last October was a big success, and they’re looking to do even better with this sale.