BLACKFOOT — The search for a dangerous fugitive with ties to East Idaho who’s been on the run for more than a week has ended in this local city where he once resided.
Derick Lee Perry, 33, was arrested without incident Tuesday morning by Blackfoot police at State Hospital South.
Further details on why Perry was at State Hospital South and who reported his presence there have not been released.
Perry is currently being held at the Bingham County Jail.
Perry’s criminal record includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping charges. He committed some of those offenses in east Idaho.
The Department of Corrections said a warrant was issued for Perry’s arrest on Sept. 3 because he absconded from probation by not keeping in contact with his probation officer.
Perry had been living in the Boise area but authorities thought that with his ties to Bingham and Bonneville counties that he might return to east Idaho.
That proved true with this Tuesday morning arrest in Blackfoot.
Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers had listed Perry as one of the state’s Most Wanted fugitives after the warrant had been issued for his arrest.