BLACKFOOT – Twenty-nine defendants were scheduled to appear Monday before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson in a session that began at 9 a.m. and didn’t end until 6 p.m.
Some were there for a change of plea on felony charges, some to enter pleas, some for status conferences, six were for hearings on probation violations and three were for sentencing. One had his pretrial release revoked and was remanded to jail on additional charges.
KC Michael Mathis, 27, the Blackfoot man charged with arson for allegedly setting his family’s apartment on fire by dropping lighted matches inside it last spring, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property after the charge was reduced in a plea bargain with the state, and two counts of domestic battery.
He was given a withheld judgment and placed on four years probation, ordered to attend felony drug court, and assessed a total of $2,490.50 in fines, fees and court costs. The state has 60 days to file a claim for restitution for damages caused by the fire that resulted from the dropped matches.
Lowell Blair Archibald, 33, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing police, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His pretrial conference was scheduled for September 9 and jury trial for Sept. 17. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Daniel Jesus Delacruz, 33, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to aggravated assault for threatening someone with a knife. His pretrial conference was set for Sept. 6 and jury trial for Sept. 17. He was continued free on $25,000 bail.
Daniel Oliver Bartell, 31, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to three counts of possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for Sept. 6 and jury trial for Sept. 17. He was continued free on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
David Ryan Hillman, 45, Shelley, had his release to pretrial services while awaiting jury trial for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident revoked after additional charges were filed against him. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Juan Jose Pachecho, 38, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Guyal Thayne Tendoy, 22, Fort Hall, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 26.
Drew Alexander Murdock, 36, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and five years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, and sentenced to two years fixed and three years indeterminate for taking contraband into the jail. He was assessed a total of $1,785.50 in fines, fees and court costs and given credit for 161 days served in the county jail.
David Wayne Vail, 38, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four indeterminate for attempted grand theft. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction over Vail for up to 365 days, after which time he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it. He was given credit for 49 days served in the county jail.