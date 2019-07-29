FIRTH – A week ago Monday, Marlene Rogers of Firth lost her home in a fire. The conflagration was believed to have been caused by a short in an air conditioning unit.
The people in the building and the dog inside were able to get out. The dog was found on Wednesday; the cat was found unharmed in the basement last Tuesday, the day after the fire. The cat was found under a couch.
Last Friday, Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth sponsored a spaghetti feed to raise money for Rogers.
Over $13,000 was donated to help her.
If anyone wanted to socialize with their neighbors, this was a good place to do it.
People stood in line from the church door to the end of the sidewalk, waiting to greet Rogers and eat some spaghetti. A silent auction also took place.
Volunteer Marci Buffett was greeting people in the parking lot.
“I volunteered for this duty because it is hot inside the building. I think this turnout is because Marlene is so generous in helping people,” Buffett said. “People are seated inside the building, around the back and in the park.”
“The turnout is phenomenal,” organizer Merlene Brockway said. “It’s a great evening, even if it was hot. We live in a wonderful community.”
“I was an amazing evening,” organizer Holly Johnson said.
Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and ice cream were planned to serve 300 people. The local grocery store, Stop ‘N’ Shop, had closed for the evening but it reopened so Brian Johnson could make an emergency run for more food.
Marlene’s son, Pete Rogers, said, “In the fire, the family recipes were not burned. The recipes were in tin boxes that had fallen to the floor. The cookbooks fell on top of the tin boxes. The cookbooks were burned but the family recipes were just singed.”
Anyone interested in donating to the fire fund for Marlene Rogers can call Holly Johnson at (208) 589-7370. Make checks out to Marlene Rogers.