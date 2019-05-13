FORT HALL — A couple of events are being planned by the Fort Hall Fire and Fort Hall Police Departments in support of FHPD dispatcher and tribal member Jamie Waterhouse, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer.
A bake/rummage sale is planned Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old casino parking lot.
A “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” fundraiser is scheduled June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Trading Post parking lot, hosted by the Fort Hall Fire Department. Participants will meet at the Trading Post parking lot in Fort Hall and end at the Justice Center parking lot. A drawing will be held at the Justice Center following the walk, costing $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
All funds raised will go toward Jamie’s medical expenses. All events are open to the public.
For more information, contact the Fort Hall Fire Department at (208) 478-3783 or (208) 478-3784. Donations can also be dropped off at the fire department, or to donate directly call (208) 236-1125.