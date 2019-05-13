BLACKFOOT — The Gables of Blackfoot assisted living and memory care facility and Premier Technology have received business spotlights of the month for May from the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
THE GABLES OF BLACKFOOT
Residents can enjoy the comforts of home at The Gables of Blackfoot, while also receiving excellent service and quality care. They offer personalized care for each individual resident. From three home-cooked meals a day, to regularly scheduled activities, to a quiet afternoon on the patio, The Gables of Blackfoot is the ideal combination of home-like living spaces, care, and amenities to promote residents’ health and well-being. It is their goal to consistently meet the personal preferences and needs of each resident.
They are regarded as a premiere assisted living and memory care facility in southeast Idaho because of the relationships the dedicated team has with its residents and their families.
The Gables of Blackfoot Assisted Living and Memory Care is an exceptional southeast Idaho assisted living community, serving seniors and their families from Blackfoot, Pingree, Moreland, Fort Hall, Snake River, and other surrounding towns. Located just off of Highway 91 at 2815 Hunters Loop, the assisted living home is easy to find coming from any direction.
The Gables of Blackfoot is conveniently located just minutes from Blackfoot Medical Clinic, Idaho Physicians Clinic and other local healthcare providers. It is also just a few minutes from the Idaho Potato Museum, Walmart, the Blackfoot Senior Center, local restaurants, churches, parks, banks, and the post office with the security of having Bingham Memorial Hospital close by.
PREMIER TECHNOLOGY
Premier Technology is a private, woman-owned company based in southeast Idaho. The company was founded in 1996 with a primary focus on manufacturing. Since that time, Premier has grown to be a full-service engineering, manufacturing and construction management company employing over 300 highly skilled professionals. Premier’s reputation of delivering on-time, quality work has gained the trust of its clients affording them opportunities to serve as a resource for a wide variety of clients.
They boast the Premier advantage as:
- Versatility and experience make Premier one of the leading custom manufacturers in the nation
- The ability to create design-to-deliver projects gives customers a higher quality product
- Its research and development program has enabled them to receive a patent, as well as discover better ways to solve industry challenges.
Premier Technology is the leading force in manufacturing, with 210,000 square feet of manufacturing space available for extensive fabrication projects, from small to large. Its first-class facility, serviced with large capacity cranes, enables them to produce projects up to 60 tons with a 28’ clearance. Premier’s shop layout provides efficiency and the added advantage of adapting and accommodating many types of jobs. They have an expansive inventory of tools and equipment to facilitate custom fabrication. Its facility, expert team and equipment is ideal for projects of any magnitude. Internal clean rooms allow welding of hazardous materials within the fabrication area, and its experienced team of welders work with a variety of metals from stainless to carbon steel to exotic metals such as Titanium, Hastalloy and Haynes.
Premier Technology employs an in-house Electrical Division dedicated to quality service both stand-alone or in conjunction with a fabrication project. Premier’s electrical division is a certified UL508A control panel fabrication shop with experience in designing, fabricating, and testing panels for a variety of applications. With the addition of field service resources, Premier has the ability to execute projects at its facility or on-site.
Premier’s Electrical Division has the experience and capability to provide turn-key design, programming, fiber optics, PROFIBUS/Ethernet communication hardware, Anybus Modules, software, configuration and testing. Premier has an established track record with installation, set up, testing, and calibration of instrumentation, monitoring, and control devices.
Premier has experience with a wide range of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) including, but not limited to: Allen Bradley, Siemens, Modicon and ABB.
Premier’s Electrical Division currently consists of over 20 dedicated professionals including, project managers, two licensed master electricians, and licensed electrical crafts.
Premier Technology, Inc. has dedicated more than 27,000 square feet to surface preparation and protective coating application. Their highly trained personnel operate in:
- 1,700 square feet of blast capability
- 2,000 square feet in large and small paint booths
-20,000 square feet of touch-up, storage, and packaging
- 4,100 square feet of paint curing space
Extensive experience with hazardous and radioactive material make Premier a desirable supplier for jobs requiring specialized coatings. Premier is a member of the SSPC and meets all criteria for NQA-1.