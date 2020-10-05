BLACKFOOT — Gale Lim Construction has over 35 years of experience in earthwork construction, including custom gravel crushing, land reclamation, golf course construction, highway construction, utilities, paving, milling, chip seal, building dams, bridges, retention ponds and demolition.
The construction industry has been a part of Gale Lim’s life for over 50 years. In 1962, Gale started his career as an equipment operator for Garner-Stone in Blackfoot. Gale had a passion for the industry and worked his way up into job management positions including foreman and eventually job superintendent for such companies as Burgraff Construction and Bannock Paving.
In 1974, Gale saw an opportunity to become a construction company owner when the company he worked for decided to sell out. With a partner, Gale formed Bengal/Tiger Asphalt. Though a successful operation, Gale still had a strong desire to operate his own construction company.
In 1980, Gale followed the dream of a family-owned and operated construction company. That year, he and his wife Becky started Gale Lim Construction. The company was later incorporated in 1985.
There have been many people who have worked side by side with the Lims to contribute to the company’s success. First and foremost has been the family. Daughters Kori, Sheri, Lisa, Shawnee, and Amber and their spouses have all worked and contributed to the company’s success.
The company currently has three generations of family working for it. Sheri and Kori work for full-time and are a significant park of the management team. Two son-in-laws work for the company. Darrin manages the Crushing and Paving Division and Shawn manages the Road Division. Add to the mix several grandchildren who do everything from basic labor to equipment operation, making the company truly a family affair.