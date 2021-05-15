THOMAS – The 2021 Snake River Distinguished Alumni is Garth VanOrden.
Raised on his family farm in Pingree, Garth was the youngest of 10 children born to Morgan and Thelda VanOrden.
He attended three different schools within the Snake River School District — elementary school in Pingree, junior high school in Thomas, and high school at what is now the Snake River Junior High School.
Garth was voted as the president of the class of 1975 by his fellow students and was active as a football player throughout his high school years.
Other school activities were very rare for Garth as his biggest priority was working on the family farm, which was prominent in his decision to work throughout Bingham County’s agriculture community for his continued education.
Following his graduation from Snake River High School in 1975, Garth began farming as a partner with his parents and older brothers.
In 1978, Garth married Julie Tsukamoto and they lived in Pocatello while she attended Idaho State University. They would eventually move to Pingree to raise their family — Shaun, Dillon, Jason and Lisa — and in 1982, with strong support from their families, they began their own farm venture, Garth VanOrden Farms.
This operation has grown from an operation of 300 acres of potatoes and wheat to over 5,000 acres of crops today.
Garth and Julie’s sons, Shaun and Dillon, are farm partners with their parents to this day.
Garth bestowed upon his family a love for the land and he has demonstrated a work ethic that has become a very productive way of life.
Garth and Julie have always been very supportive of the Snake River School District, whether it is donating to student programs or helping develop and supplement a plot of ground for the school agricultural program.
Garth also loaned his wife Julie to the school district where she served for 10 years as a trustee for the Snake River School Board.
Garth currently volunteers his time to help with youth scholarships and local community school grants for teachers with the Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Seeing students take an interest in local agriculture through education has always been a goal for Garth as he feels that his high school education was his formal training for his profession.
As part of VanOrden’s address to the audience, he made it a point of emphasis that the “advancement of technology in agriculture and the increased crop production would not have been possible over the years had it not been for young people increasing their education and becoming active in the development of growing techniques and equipment that is in use today.”
He also praised the work of teachers, mentors, principals, coaches and assistants, who help to get the kids through the schools. It is vital for the agriculture industry.
“What a great honor it is to be a Snake River High School alumni”, VanOrden said. “I thank you all and look forward to working hand in hand with you to continue the great traditions established.”