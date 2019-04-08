BLACKFOOT — Dr. Gary Haddock was remembered fondly Monday in the community for his tireless efforts in practicing medicine and for his work in helping to guide education in Blackfoot.
Dr. Haddock passed away at his home Friday morning.
He joined the Blackfoot Medical Clinic in 1967 as a family practice physician until his retirement in 1999. He served in leadership positions with the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians and was recognized by the academy as Family Physician of the Year in 1991.
He was active in the Blackfoot community, participating in community theater productions and he served on the board of trustees for Blackfoot School District 55 for nine years.
Praise for Dr. Haddock is pouring in from people who knew and worked closely with him through the years.
Dewane Wren, a longtime educator in Bingham County and the current chairman of the Blackfoot School Board, said Dr. Haddock and the rest of the board gave him his first chance at a principal’s position when Wren went to Fort Hall in 1977.
“I deeply respected Dr. Haddock, he really loved the children and the students in our school district,” Wren said. “I think he was very intelligent. I respected him, of course, because he was a a medical doctor and he was was on the school board for quite a while. He seemed to have a lot of trust in me.”
After starting in Fort Hall 1977, Wren went on to Groveland Elementary, Stalker Elementary for four years, one year as assistant superintendent to Steve Norton, principal at the high school for six years, and 11 years as district superintendent.
Sheila Tibbitts worked with Dr. Haddock for many years at the Blackfoot Medical Center as part of the administration team.
“Dr. Haddock was a great doctor, he was also a good boss,” Tibbitts said. “He took good care of his patients and good care of his employees. He was really conscientious about how valuable his help was.”
Tibbitts said Dr. Haddock was a true leader, showing a strong ability to listen to all sides in any issues that came up at the medical center and coming to decisions that were well thought out, showing the qualities of a good businessman and physician.
“He was so fun to work with. He took his job seriously as a partner, but he liked to joke around, play practical jokes, he made it a fun place to work.
“If you worked hard and did your job, he was an amazing boss. If he wanted things changed, he would say so. He wanted you to give your opinion, it was never one-sided. He was so receptive to input from employees.”
Another longtime Blackfoot educator, Ron Reese, saw Dr. Haddock from a variety of perspectives — as a neighbor, as a church leader, as a school leader, and as a standout physician.
“He was my neighbor, he was a good man. I’ve known him for many, many years,” Reese said.
Reese — who was in education in Blackfoot for 42 years — recalled one story from a dinner with friends and family involving his son Scott (former Blackfoot mayor and current emergency management director at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office) when his son was much younger that showed how good of a physician Dr. Haddock was.
Reese said he asked Scott to check on the children at the dinner who were outside, and Scott got a little finger caught in a door.
“It took off the end of the little finger. We found the other part of the finger, and we decided we needed Dr. Haddock to help him. I was holding Scott’s other hand, and if Dr. Haddock hadn’t gotten me out of there I would have hit the floor, I would have passed out.”
Reese said Dr. Haddock was able to reattach the end of the finger.
“If you look at (Scott’s) hand, the finger is there, the nail is there, it’s not quite normal but he has it and you can’t really tell that it happened,” Reese said. “But that’s what Dr. Haddock did that day when we were caught between a rock and a hard place. Dr. Haddock was a good man, a wonderful physician.”
Dr. Haddock is survived by his wife, Kara; brother Doug; sons Michael, Richard, and Jeffrey; and daughters Hillary and Holly.
The family will receive friends and relatives of Dr. Haddock Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Blackfoot 12th Ward chapel, 1289 Mt. Putnam Dr., prior to funeral services there. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.