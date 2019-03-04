FIRTH – Highway 91 near 690 N. in the Firth area was closed for a couple of hours Monday due to construction equipment hitting an Intermountain Gas line, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The accident happened at 11:57 a.m., and Rowland said the highway in the affected area was reopened at 2:24 p.m. A detour was in place while gas company crews could get the line repaired. There were no evacuations and no injuries were reported, he added.
Rowland said the accident was called in by the worker who hit the gas line.