With nearly 25 years of experience, Dr. Charles B. Evans — board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist — recently joined the medical staff at Bingham Healthcare.
He diagnoses and treats disorders of the digestive tract, which include the colon, esophagus, gall bladder, liver, pancreas (including anorectal disorders), small intestine, and stomach. He diagnoses and treats abdominal pain, bowel habit disorders, heartburn from GERD, hemorrhoidal disease, inflammatory bowel diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, peptic ulcer disease, persistent nausea and vomiting, as well as liver, gall bladder, pancreas, and swallowing disorders.
In addition, he provides colon cancer screenings (e.g., colonoscopies and diagnostic colonoscopies) and upper endoscopies for the diagnosis and therapy of upper tract digestive disorders, such as a narrowed esophageal from acid peptic disease and eosinophilic esophagitis. He also offers screenings and treatments for Barrett’s esophagus (pre-esophageal cancer disorder), Helicobacter pylori infection and its complications of peptic ulcer disease, intestinal metaplasia (pre-stomach cancer disorder), and stomach cancers.
Dr. Evans sees patients at the following locations:
Idaho Physicians Clinic
Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza
(across the street from the main hospital)
98 Poplar St., 3rd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 785-3800
Physicians & Surgeons Clinic of Pocatello
1151 Hospital Way
Bldg. D, Suite 201
Pocatello, ID 83201
P: (208) 239-8033
He accepts most insurance plans and anyone can schedule an appointment by calling (208) 239-8033.
Dr. Evans holds a Bachelor of Arts in Cell Biology and European History, as well as his Doctor of Medicine, from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, WI, and his gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Evans was born in Wisconsin and raised outside of Philadelphia. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending his time with family and friends. He is an avid mountain biker and cross-country skier.