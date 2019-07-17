BLACKFOOT — There’s a particular kind of enjoyment that comes in performing and listening to the kind of songs performed by the Gateway Chorus from Pocatello at Music In The Park at Courthouse Square Wednesday night.
It’s the harmony, all done a cappella, the blending of the notes — from tenor to baritone to bass — that makes the sweet sounds of the barbershop style of music sweeter, whether you’re the ones facing the audience or the ones in the audience enjoying the music.
The Gateway Chorus had microphones and an amplified sound system to go with their singing Wednesday night, but they ran into a challenge when their power went out. That just drew the 11-man group closer to the audience, still needing to project more.
They managed to pull it off.
What they provided were those sweet sounds with an interesting mix of songs being performed, going from classic barbershop tunes to a hymn like “It Is Well With My Soul,” a more rocking tune like the early ‘60s Ricky Nelson hit “Hello Mary Lou,” to the timeless piece “I’ll Be Loving You Always.”
Next up for Music In The Park next Wednesday will be Rail City Jazz, starting at 6 p.m.