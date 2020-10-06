BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency heard from Katie Harris, co-founder of Get Found First, who formally requested three different grants Tuesday morning. Harris requested grants for economic development, blight, and facade upgrades to a potential new location for the business.
Get Found First is a marketing agency created in Blackfoot by Katie Harris and Michael Johnson and employs nearly 50 people. During the coronavirus pandemic, they did not suffer from the shutdown, but rather continued to grow, according to Johnson’s presentation in the September BURA meeting.
They are looking at purchasing the former M&H Office Supply building on Bridge Street. Their purchase of the building is contingent on receiving the grants from BURA, and will be a $1.7 million overhaul of the location to turn the 18,000 square foot building into a state-of-the-art office for their company. Harris and Johnson both want to save as much of the original structure as possible, including opening the ceiling to its original dome-shaped appearance.
Harris’ presentation included a letter of intent from Idaho Central Credit Union to provide the funding necessary for the project, assuming they receive the funding from BURA. Because the funding for the downtown district has already been awarded to other businesses, the board decided they would explore the options of acquiring a bond.
The board deferred making a decision on the grants before Bart Brown provided the members with some rough numbers on what a bond would look like as well as if it would be something that they would want to support. Brown’s information provided the members of BURA with the confidence on approving the three grants on the contingency that the city council affirms the seeking of the bond and that it is received in the time that Harris and Johnson remain under contract for the property.
MILMOR UPDATES
Justin Oleson also attended the meeting to provide updates after requests from the board to provide financial information. City Attorney Garrett Sandow explained that Oleson, the loan officer, and himself met to discuss the particulars of the financial agreement. Sandow was happy to announce that everything is on the up-and-up and is ready to start.
Oleson echoed the statements from Sandow, and said the three-year window scheduled through the financial obligations will not be an issue, and he estimates that the project at the Milmor will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.
TETON HOUSE UPDATES
Zac Filmore represented Leo Hancock regarding the potential of the new location for the Teton House restaurant in the New Frontier building. Filmore expressed tension between Hancock and the members of BURA, as Hancock believes they should be reaching out to him during the beginning processes. Filmore explained that the financial issues that were holding up the project have all but been eliminated, with financing contingent on a formal inspection.
Once an inspection is complete and satisfactory, the Teton House will have the financing secured to move forward.
Filmore explained that Hancock has since opened another location in Post Falls and his Menan location continues to thrive, and Blackfoot is losing its allure because of the hoops he has to jump through.
Mayor Marc Carroll offered to be the go-between for BURA with Hancock and will explain the processes to him.
RIVERVIEW DISTRICT
Jason Moulton and Ginnette Manwaring will be meeting with Doug Sayer of Premier Technology to discuss the future of the Riverview District. The meeting is to discuss the growth plan for Premier Technology, and to explore options for their growth.