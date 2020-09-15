BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency met for a special meeting on Tuesday to tackle an agenda regarding the downtown area.
Business owners Micheal Johnson and Katie Harris, owners of Get Found First, met with the board members to request three different grants for their business as they work to purchase a larger space for their company because their current leased location cannot fulfill their needs.
When they started shopping for a new “home,” they looked at the downtown area of Blackfoot because that has been where they got their start and feel the effort from BURA and those who have worked to create a more blustery business district are the people they want to be around.
Johnson stated in his presentation that the revitalization of the area has made it into an area to be desired. That was the plan for BURA all along, wanting to make the downtown area in Blackfoot more than just a reminder of what once was — they envisioned a busy commerce district.
The vision has started to become a reality as businesses like the Candy Jar owned by the Loomis family, the Milmor owned by Justin Oleson, the potential new location of the Teton House, and Blackhawk Barbecue turn the clock back on a part of town that some described as blighted or dilapidated.
Other local businesses in the area as well as the facelift and redecoration of the Nuart Theater and the Potato Museum have helped turn the corner on the downtown area creating that desired market feel. Johnson said it was for these reasons why Johnson and his partner decided that staying in the downtown area was the right choice.
He said they have hunted for the proper place for their business that incorporates 50 employees into the mix, needing a location that not only fit the bill on size, but also had the potential to be what they envisioned.
When they met with realtors to tour the previous Blackfoot-based business M&H Office Supply Co. building, they found what they were looking for. The building was built in the 1930s, according to Johnson’s presentation, with the original brickwork still intact. He described the ceilings being like a dome in a cathedral and has intentions of restoring the building to its previous glory, but some of the funding is contingent on receiving some funds to offset the total cost.
Johnson and Harris are undertaking a nearly $2 million endeavor and wanted to test the waters with BURA regarding their grant applications. They would be asking for nearly one-quarter of the total cost to help with blight, economic development, and the facade. Johnson explained that they have verbal confirmation on the total amount assuming they can get a letter of intent from BURA stating they intend to take part in helping this development take hold.
All of this would be substantially easier if the district was not looking at the end of its life. If BURA decides that it would want to fund this project, they would have to find the funds to aid Johnson and Harris which means either borrowing it from the River View funds, offering it at a first-come-first-served basis as they have done in the past, or look at a new bond initiative.
Former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis addressed the members of BURA regarding the idea of securing a bond to ensure that the rest of the downtown projects are not only approved, but guaranteed finished so the original vision is fulfilled.
Loomis expressed excitement for the businesses that would be joining him in the downtown district, directly identifying Johnson and Oleson as being an integral part of this process. Acting chairperson for the meeting Jason Moulton checked the temperature in the room regarding the process — each of the board members expressed that it is a good idea to revisit the subject, deferring to Garrett Sandow, Blackfoot city attorney, regarding the legal process. Each of the members of BURA understand that it can be a timely process, sometimes as long as 120 days to get everything completed according to those who have been involved in the bond process before.
The decision to seek out and secure a bond comes from both BURA and the Blackfoot City Council. First, BURA must make a motion on the item to move toward seeking a bond. After that motion is made, it has to pass to move on to the city council. Once it is before the city council, they are presented with the same plan with the information from the minutes from the BURA meeting to discuss and ultimately decide if the City of Blackfoot wants to go forward in seeking a bond to extend the downtown district for urban renewal.
Assuming all of it goes forward, the next stage would be collecting all the data necessary to request a bond for the amount needed to ensure that the three projects in question — the Milmor, the Teton House, and the requests from Get Found First. When those numbers are added together, they would then decide if they wanted to roll the cost of having a bond writer added into it for the grand total. The amount of funds are finite, meaning it is not like an open line of credit, but more like an insurance policy that the funds needed to complete these projects for the gentrification of the downtown area is guaranteed.
Because this specific discussion item was not an action item, BURA was not able to make an action on the topic and will have to defer that decision until the Oct. 6 meeting. At that meeting, they will be able to make a decision as to whether to take the topic to the city council for a final decision.
Johnson did not hold anything in as they finished up the discussion regarding the bond, he wanted to express the amount riding on these potential grants.
“I am not trying to put the screws to you,” he stated as he explained that without the backing from BURA, they will be forced to back out on the M&H building, and start the process all over — potentially taking those 50 jobs outside of Blackfoot. Johnson and Harris both expressed a desire to stay in the downtown Blackfoot area, and until the answer is no, they will keep working toward the next step.