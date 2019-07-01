BLACKFOOT — Grove City Gardens and Glanbia Nutritionals’ Blackfoot facility were recognized in June with a Business Spotlight by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
GLANBIA
Glanbia’s Blackfoot facility is located at 295 S Ash St., and is known for its part in turning Idaho’s dairy products into cheese products with companies that are well-known.
Glanbia is the largest dairy processor in Idaho, the United States, and through its joint venture, Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, is Ireland’s number one dairy processor. Southwest Cheese based in Clovis, N.M., is one of the largest and most successful cheese and whey protein manufacturers in the world.
According to their website, Glanbia has received more than 80 U.S. and World Cheese Championship medals.
Glanbia U.S. cheese is made from farms with milk suppliers that comply 100 percent with the National Milk Producers Federation FARM animal welfare assurance system.
All of Glanbia’s manufacturing facilities are USDA certified and SQF Level 3 certified.
In addition to basic certifications, Glanbia’s Blackfoot manufacturing facility is organic certified, rBST free certified, Halal certified, and kosher certified.
GROVE CITY GARDENS
Grove City Gardens is a vegetable farm at 246 W. 200 N. in Blackfoot that’s been in Richard Johnson’s family for five generations, on the original family farm homesteaded a century ago.
The farm produces fresh local produce that customers can go out and pick, raising produce from A to Z — asparagus to zucchini.
It’s well-known for its sweet corn, it has a you-pick strawberry and raspberry patch, pumpkins every fall, and they grow a couple of varieties of cucumbers specially raised for pickles only so consumers get a high quality pickle..
Grove City raises produce on about 22 acres of land.
“It’s all grown under drip irrigation,” Johnson said. “We’re conscious about resources, we don’t use as much fertilizer, and with drip irrigation we’re over 90 percent efficient with water use.”
Johnson said this part of the family farm started about 10 years ago when he and his wife Kris moved back from Colorado.
“We wanted to do something as a family to work, to provide an opportunity for his children to learn how to do things, learning about customer service,” he added.
They started going to farmers markets in Pocatello, starting small, and growing to where it is today, Johnson said.
They partnered up at first with his father Charlie in the beginning, who is retired now.
“We do a lot of you-pick stuff,” Johnson said.
Besides Kris and Richard, they get help now from son Bryce, 27; son Jeremy, 25; daughter Marissa, 22, a graduate from Utah State University in marketing; and sons Colby, 20, Conner. 17, Blake, 15, and Spencer, 13.
“They can plant, cultivate, and harvest,” Johnson said. “We’re teaching them to do it all. It provides life skills, where they plan, execute the plan, work with people, they do marketing, budgets, and learning customer service is a big thing. It provides them with college funds.”
Johnson’s full-time job is are sales manager for tillage equipment with Lemken.
Grove City Gardens is known for its corn, with Mexican crazy corn and its sweet corn
“We grow the best sweet corn, we’ve won People’s Choice at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for three years,” Johnson said. “That pretty much speaks for itself. If we don’t have sweet corn there, the people go bananas.”