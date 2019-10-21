BLACKFOOT — Glanbia Nutritionals in Blackfoot is part of a corporate military care box drive that the community can take part in, according to Mandy Randall, site leader for the Blackfoot facility’s drive.
They are wanting to put together at least 100 care packages to send to military men and women who are away from home serving their country.
The drive started Oct. 14 and goes until Oct. 30.
According to Nicole McPherson, operations administrator at the Blackfoot facility and an engagement team leader, this drive is part of the company’s five core values, this one focusing on “Winning Together.”
Most of Glanbia’s drives are community-based.
“We’ve done a drive for the Bingham Crisis Center project, we’ve done a coat drive, we’ve ‘adopted’ some residents from the Willows, there’s been other humanitarian projects,” McPherson said.
This drive was launched from Glanbia’s corporate office in Twin Falls, with other facilities in Gooding and Richfield participating, she added.
There are 60 emplyees at the Blackfoot facility.
Randall said this drive is particularly close to her heart because she’s long had family members serving in the military.
“This is really dear to me, and it’s because of that family involvement and wanting to give something back to those serving in the military that I want to see this succeed,” she said.
The effort has also reached into schools, with students putting together thank you cards to include in the care packages.
Items can be dropped off at Glanbia at 295 S. Ash, and Randall said she would be more than happy to pick up donations. Donations can be made at the facility from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they can be left inside the front door after business hours. Monetary donations are also being accepted so organizers can do the shopping for recipients themselves. Some Glanbia employees put together a dart tournament at the Colonial Inn Saturday for the cause.
A 55-gallon barrel has been filled so far.
At the end of the month, donations will be loaded on pallets and taken to Twin Falls for shipping.
“It’s nice at this time of year for our soldiers to receive a package from home to let them know that people here care about them,” Randall said.