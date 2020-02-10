BLACKFOOT — Glanbia Nutritionals and the Blackfoot Walmart store are receiving recognition for February Spotlight of the Month by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
GLANBIA
Glanbia’s Blackfoot facility is located at 295 S Ash St., and is known for its part in turning Idaho’s dairy products into cheese products with companies that are well-known.
Glanbia is the largest dairy processor in Idaho, the United States, and through its joint venture, Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, is Ireland’s number one dairy processor. Southwest Cheese based in Clovis, N.M., is one of the largest and most successful cheese and whey protein manufacturers in the world.
According to their website, Glanbia has received more than 80 U.S. and World Cheese Championship medals.
Glanbia U.S. cheese is made from farms with milk suppliers that comply 100 percent with the National Milk Producers Federation FARM animal welfare assurance system.
All of Glanbia’s manufacturing facilities are USDA certified and SQF Level 3 certified.
In addition to basic certifications, Glanbia’s Blackfoot manufacturing facility is organic certified, rBST free certified, Halal certified, and kosher certified.
Glanbia has reached out in the community on various humanitarian projects.
Glanbia was part of a corporate military care box drive that the community took part in, according to Mandy Randall, site leader for the Blackfoot facility’s drive.
They took part in a drive to put together at least 100 care packages to send to military men and women who are away from home serving their country.
According to Nicole McPherson, operations administrator at the Blackfoot facility and an engagement team leader, the drive was part of the company’s five core values, this one focusing on “Winning Together.”
Most of Glanbia’s drives are community-based.
“We’ve done a drive for the Bingham Crisis Center project, we’ve done a coat drive, we’ve ‘adopted’ some residents from the Willows, there’s been other humanitarian projects,” McPherson said.
This drive was launched from Glanbia’s corporate office in Twin Falls, with other facilities in Gooding and Richfield participating, she added.
There are 60 employees at the Blackfoot facility.
WALMART
The Blackfoot Walmart Supercenter store recently added a major new feature with its free grocery pickup.
The service is a same-day grocery pickup with certified personal shoppers standing by, waiting to pick the freshest foods for customers’ online orders, all with a 100 percent money back guarantee. Payments can be made with SNAP EBT cards.
Customers can shop Walmart’s food selection online anytime, anywhere, including through the Walmart Grocery App. Customers then choose a convenient pickup time. The store’s personal shoppers do the shopping and pick the freshest items with no markups on orders. SNAP EBT customers can split their payment with another card if needed.
Customers can stock up on everyday essentials like laundry detergent, diapers, pet supplies, wipes, and paper towels.
Grocery pickup lets customers reserve the time and pickup location that is most convenient for them. Standard pickup is always free. Picking up an order is easy and there’s no need to go into the store. An order confirmation email will include specific pickup location instructions. A Walmart associate will pack up the order and provide a handoff to the customer’s car.