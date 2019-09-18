The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the Glenn Miller Orchestra will be performing on their stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
With its unique jazz sounds, the band is one of the most popular and sought after big bands in the world today. The 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band and Miller's Army Air Force Band libraries. They also play some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.
They will be performing all their great classics like "Moonlight Serenade," "Little Brown Jug," "A String of Pearls," "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," "Pennsylvania 6-5000," "In the Mood," "At Last," and many more.
The legendary Glenn Miler was one of the most successful of all dance band leaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and '40s. In 1938, Miller organized a band that enjoyed a matchless string of hit records. The constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theaters, hotels, and dance pavilions, built and maintained the momentum of the band's popularity. In 1942, Miller joined the Army where he organized and led the famous Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band where he traveled the world performing for servicemen in World War 2.
The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. It is the most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time.
Nick Hilscher is the current band director and he also serves as a male vocalist. Hannah Truckenbrod is female vocalist.
The directors through the years have had a direct line to Miller's music either from Glenn Miller himself or through the orchestra, starting with Ray McKinlay from June 1956 to January of 1966. Following McKinley, there's been Buddy DeFranco, Peanuts Hucko who also spent time performing with the Lawrence Welk orchestra, Buddy Morrow, Jimmy Henderson, Dick Gerhart, Larry O'Brien, and Gary Tole.
Reserved seats ticket prices start at $15 and go to $35, depending on the seating. Tickets can be purchased online at blackfootpac.com, by calling the BPAC at 208-317-5508, or at the door the night of the concert.